Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 11, 2023 / 6:50 PM

'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien reveals alleged sexual harassment on movie set

By Adam Schrader
Grace Van Dien, the actress best known for her role as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has revealed allegations of sexual harassment by a producer on a film set. File Photo courtesy of Super Festivals/Wikimedia Commons
Grace Van Dien, the actress best known for her role as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” has revealed allegations of sexual harassment by a producer on a film set. File Photo courtesy of Super Festivals/Wikimedia Commons

March 11 (UPI) -- Grace Van Dien, the actress best known for her role as cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham on Netflix's "Stranger Things," has revealed allegations of sexual harassment by a producer on a film set.

Van Dien, 26, said in a video posted to the game streaming platform Twitch on Tuesday that she has since declined four movie projects in the last two weeks because of such experiences in showbiz and has instead decided to focus on streaming, according to Variety.

Advertisement

The video appears to have since been deleted and could not be independently verified by UPI. However, Van Dien -- who has streamed playthroughs of the video game Valorant -- addressed the news in a statement on Twitter.

"As I get older, my work priorities are changing. I'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with," Van Dien wrote. "It's nice to feel calm."

In her video, Van Dien had said that a producer on a film set had hired a "girl that he was sleeping with" and then had the girl ask the actress to have a threesome with them.

"That's my boss. And then I didn't and I cried and I was so upset. But when people are like, 'How is streaming better for your mental health?' That's how," Van Dien said.

Advertisement

"I get to stay inside my house and play video games and I don't have my boss asking me to have sex with them."

Van Dien recently promoted the short film "Monsters and Muses," which marked her directorial debut. She also produced and acted in the film.

Read More

Judge sentences Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in 2013 rape of model One year added to R. Kelly's prison sentence in sex abuse of minors Trump says 'statute of limitations has long since ended' in Stormy Daniels payoff probe

Latest Headlines

Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Music // 9 hours ago
Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
March 11 (UPI) -- Karol G's "Manana Sera Bonito" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Movies // 13 hours ago
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
March 11 (UPI) -- The Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," was named the Worst Picture of 2022 when Razzie Awards "winners" were announced early Saturday.
Famous birthdays for March 11: Jodie Comer, Anthony Davis
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 11: Jodie Comer, Anthony Davis
March 11 (UPI) -- Actor Jodie Comer and NBA star Anthony Davis turn 30, among the famous birthdays for March 11.
Elizabeth Banks, Manny Jacinto to voice Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm in new 'Bedrock' cartoon
TV // 23 hours ago
Elizabeth Banks, Manny Jacinto to voice Pebbles, Bamm-Bamm in new 'Bedrock' cartoon
March 10 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Banks and Manny Jacinto are to lend their voices to the 20-something-year-old characters of Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble in FOX's new adult animated series, "Bedrock."
CBS sets dates for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale
TV // 1 day ago
CBS sets dates for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' two-part finale
March 10 (UPI) -- The two-part series finale for "NCIS: Los Angeles" is set to air on CBS May 14 and May 21.
'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8
TV // 1 day ago
'Love and Marriage: Huntsville' returns to OWN on April 8
March 10 (UPI) -- "Love and Marriage: Huntsville" returns to the OWN Network on April 8. It's the No. 1 rated show on the network and will air its 100th episode on April 29.
Megan Thee Stallion to headline at March Madness Music Festival in Houston
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Thee Stallion to headline at March Madness Music Festival in Houston
March 10 (UPI) -- After being vindicated in 2022 when rapper Tory Lanez was convicted for shooting her in a 2020 incident, Megan Thee Stallion makes a triumphant return to live performance.
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
Movies // 1 day ago
'Champions' star Kaitlin Olson: Happy lives are made of little wins
NEW YORK, March 10 (UPI) -- Kaitlin Olson stars as Alex, a Shakespearean actress who devotes her life to her brother, Johnny, in "Champions," in theaters Friday.
NewJeans songs surpass 1B streams on Spotify
Music // 1 day ago
NewJeans songs surpass 1B streams on Spotify
March 10 (UPI) -- K-pop rookie NewJeans' songs have exceeded more than 1 billion combined streams on Spotify, its management agency said.
BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards
Music // 1 day ago
BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards
March 10 (UPI) -- BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances A bus featuring the image of Jungkook sits outside the Seoul National Stadium on March 10
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Tom Hanks, 'Blonde,' 'Morbius' score Razzies
Movie review: '65' spotlights epic sci-fi survival
Movie review: '65' spotlights epic sci-fi survival
Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
Karol G's 'Manana Sera Bonito' is No. 1 on U.S. album chart
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
'Baretta' actor Robert Blake dead at 89
Famous birthdays for March 11: Jodie Comer, Anthony Davis
Famous birthdays for March 11: Jodie Comer, Anthony Davis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement