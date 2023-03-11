Advertisement
March 11, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 11: Jodie Comer, Anthony Davis

By UPI Staff
Jodie Comer attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021, in Italy. The actor turns 30 on March 11. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
Jodie Comer attends the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021, in Italy. The actor turns 30 on March 11.

March 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Silent movie star Dorothy Gish in 1898

-- Bandleader Lawrence Welk in 1903

-- Former British Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1916

-- Civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in 1926

-- Media mogul Rupert Murdoch in 1931 (age 92)

-- Television newsman Sam Donaldson in 1934 (age 89)

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 1936

-- Musician Bobby McFerrin in 1950 (age 73)

-- Filmmaker Jerry Zucker in 1950 (age 73)

-- Author Douglas Adams in 1952

-- Poet Dejan Stojanovic in 1959

-- Actor Alex Kingston in 1963 (age 60)

-- Director/producer Peter Berg in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor John Barrowman in 1967 (age 56)

-- Singer Lisa Loeb in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Terrence Howard in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Johnny Knoxville in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Benji Madden in 1979 (age 44)

-- Musician Joel Madden in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Thora Birch in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Anton Yelchin in 1989

-- Actor Jodie Comer in 1993 (age 30)

-- NBA star Anthony Davis in 1993 (age 30)

