Famous birthdays for March 10: Carrie Underwood, Jasmine Guy

March 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Suffragist Kate Sheppard in 1847
-- Actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888
-- Josephine Groves Holloway, founder of first Black Girl Scout troops, in 1898
-- Poet Margaret Fishback in 1900
-- James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., in 1928
-- Playwright David Rabe in 1940 (age 83)
-- Actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 83)
-- College basketball Coach Jim Valvano in 1946
-- Kim Campbell, the first female prime minister of Canada, in 1947 (age 76)
-- Journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 76)
-- Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957
-- Actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 65)
-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 62)
-- Actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 61)
-- Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 59)
-- Singer Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 52)
-- Rapper Timbaland, born Timothy Zachery Mosley, in 1972 (age 51)
-- Singer Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 46)
-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Danny Pudi in 1979 (age 44)
-- Singer Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 39)
-- Singer Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 36)
-- Actor/comedian Ego Nwodim in 1988 (age 35)
-- Actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 31)
-- Rapper Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in 1994 (age 29)