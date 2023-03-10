Trending
March 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 10: Carrie Underwood, Jasmine Guy

By UPI Staff
Carrie Underwood arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20. The singer turns 40 on March 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Carrie Underwood arrives for the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20. The singer turns 40 on March 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Suffragist Kate Sheppard in 1847

-- Actor Barry Fitzgerald in 1888

-- Josephine Groves Holloway, founder of first Black Girl Scout troops, in 1898

-- Poet Margaret Fishback in 1900

-- James Earl Ray, convicted assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., in 1928

-- Playwright David Rabe in 1940 (age 83)

-- Actor Chuck Norris in 1940 (age 83)

-- College basketball Coach Jim Valvano in 1946

-- Kim Campbell, the first female prime minister of Canada, in 1947 (age 76)

-- Journalist Bob Greene in 1947 (age 76)

-- Al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden in 1957

-- Actor Sharon Stone in 1958 (age 65)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Mitch Gaylord in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Jasmine Guy in 1962 (age 61)

-- Britain's Prince Edward in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Edie Brickell in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Paget Brewster in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Jon Hamm in 1971 (age 52)

-- Rapper Timbaland, born Timothy Zachery Mosley, in 1972 (age 51)

-- Singer Robin Thicke in 1977 (age 46)

-- Olympic gold medal gymnast Shannon Miller in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Danny Pudi in 1979 (age 44)

-- Singer Carrie Underwood in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Olivia Wilde in 1984 (age 39)

-- Singer Emeli Sande in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor/comedian Ego Nwodim in 1988 (age 35)

-- Actor Emily Osment in 1992 (age 31)

-- Rapper Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, in 1994 (age 29)

