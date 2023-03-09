Trending
March 9, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 9: Suga, Sunisa Lee

By UPI Staff
1/3
Suga attends the U.N. General Assembly's 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2021, in New York City. The BTS member turns 30 on March 9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Suga attends the U.N. General Assembly's 76th session General Debate at the United Nations Headquarters on September 20, 2021, in New York City. The BTS member turns 30 on March 9.

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454

-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824

-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892

-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910

-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918

-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 89)

-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934

-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936

-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940

-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 82)

-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 81)

-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943

-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 63)

-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 43)

-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 37)

-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 28)

-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 20)

