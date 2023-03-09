Famous birthdays for March 9: Suga, Sunisa Lee

March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
March 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Explorer Amerigo Vespucci in 1454
-- Leland Stanford, railroad builder and founder of California's Stanford University, in 1824
-- English novelist/poet Victoria Sackville-West in 1892
-- Composer Samuel Barber in 1910
-- Detective novelist Mickey Spillane in 1918
-- Actor Joyce Van Patten in 1934 (age 89)
-- Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the first man in space, in 1934
-- Country singer Mickey Gilley in 1936
-- Actor Raul Julia in 1940
-- Actor Trish Van Devere in 1941 (age 82)
-- Rock 'n' roll singer Mark Lindsay in 1942 (age 81)
-- Former world chess champion Bobby Fischer in 1943
-- Rock musician Robin Trower in 1945 (age 78)
-- Actor Linda Fiorentino in 1960 (age 63)
-- TV personalty Steve Wilkos in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Juliette Binoche in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Emmanuel Lewis in 1971 (age 52)
-- Actor Oscar Isaac in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Matthew Gray Gubler in 1980 (age 43)
-- Olympic gold medal skier Julia Mancuso in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Brittany Snow in 1986 (age 37)
-- Rapper/actor Bow Wow, born Shad Gregory Moss, in 1987 (age 36)
-- Singer Suga, born Min Yoon-gi, in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Cierra Ramirez in 1995 (age 28)
-- Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee in 2003 (age 20)