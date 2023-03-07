Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 7, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 7: Tobias Menzies, Rachel Weisz

By UPI Staff
1/3
Tobias Menzies attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 49 on March 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tobias Menzies attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 49 on March 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693

-- British astronomer John Herschel in 1792

-- British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802

-- U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849

-- Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872

-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908

-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930

-- NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934

File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

-- Race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 83)

-- Former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 81)

-- TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942

-- Actor John Heard in 1945

-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944

-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 71)

File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 67)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 63)

-- Comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 53)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor/comedian Sarah "Squirm" Sherman in 1993 (age 30)

-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 28)

-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 25)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Read More

'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards Rachel Weisz plays twins in teaser for Prime Video's 'Dead Ringers' Review: 'History of World' sequel updates brilliant satire for TikTok generation

Latest Headlines

Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
March 6 (UPI) -- Gary Rossington, one of the founding members of iconic Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died at 71.
Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
Movies // 11 hours ago
Ana de Armas rescues Chris Evans in 'Ghosted' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Ghosted" on Monday. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans star in the action-comedy.
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
Music // 11 hours ago
Lionel Richie announces 'Sing A Song All Night Long' tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
March 6 (UPI) -- Lionel Richie will head on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire on a 20-date tour that begins in St. Paul, Minn., in August.
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
TV // 12 hours ago
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Matthew Rhys says the titular defense attorney he plays in "Perry Mason" isn't as happy and successful as viewers might expect him to be after his big win in Season 1. The second season premieres Monday on HBO Max.
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
TV // 13 hours ago
'Citadel' trailer: Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas experience high-octane thrills
March 6 (UPI) -- Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones star in the new trailer for Prime Video's "Citadel," which will be available on the streamer on April 28.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles go on an adventure in 'Mutant Mayhem' trailer
March 6 (UPI) -- The trailer for the upcoming "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" movie has been released. The movie comes out on August 4.
Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment
March 6 (UPI) -- Singer Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars on Sunday.
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
TV // 17 hours ago
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
March 6 (UPI) -- "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb returned to the show Monday after an absence she says was due to one of her children falling ill.
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Women Talking,' win big at Writer's Guild Awards
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' 'Women Talking,' win big at Writer's Guild Awards
March 6 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" was again a big winner at the annual Writer's Guild Awards where it took home Best Original Screenplay.
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
Music // 18 hours ago
Blackpink member Jisoo's first solo album to arrive on March 31
March 6 (UPI) -- The release date of Blackpink member Jisoo's much-awaited first individual album was confirmed, the group's agency said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Pamela Adlon: 'History of the World' sequel is the naughtiness we need
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Caitlin Bassett: 'Quantum Leap' episode 'my most emotional' as military veteran
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Gary Rossington, guitarist and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dead at 71
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Hoda Kotb returns to 'Today' with details on absence
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
Matthew Rhys: Perry Mason has impostor syndrome in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement