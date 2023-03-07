Famous birthdays for March 7: Tobias Menzies, Rachel Weisz

March 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pope Clement XIII in 1693
-- British astronomer John Herschel in 1792
-- British painter Edwin Henry Landseer in 1802
-- U.S. botanist Luther Burbank in 1849
-- Dutch abstract painter Piet Mondrian in 1872
-- Actor Anna Magnani in 1908
-- Photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, earl of Snowden, in 1930
-- NBC weatherman Willard Scott in 1934
-- Race car driver Janet Guthrie in 1938 (age 85)
-- Actor Daniel J. Travanti in 1940 (age 83)
-- Former Disney executive Michael Eisner in 1942 (age 81)
-- TV evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in 1942
-- Actor John Heard in 1945
-- Musician Townes Van Zandt in 1944
-- Football Hall of fame member Franco Harris in 1950
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lynn Swann in 1952 (age 71)
-- Actor Bryan Cranston in 1956 (age 67)
-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Ivan Lendl in 1960 (age 63)
-- Comedian Wanda Sykes in 1964 (age 59)
-- Actor Rachel Weisz in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Jenna Fischer in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor Tobias Menzies in 1974 (age 49)
-- Actor TJ Thyne in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Laura Prepon in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Brandon T. Jackson in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor/comedian Sarah "Squirm" Sherman in 1993 (age 30)
-- Actor Haley Lu Richardson in 1995 (age 28)
-- Poet Amanda Gorman in 1998 (age 25)