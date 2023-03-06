Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 6, 2023 / 10:45 AM

Oscars: Lenny Kravitz to perform during In Memoriam segment

By UPI Staff
Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam tribute at the Oscars on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- Singer Lenny Kravitz will perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars on Sunday.

The four time Grammy Award-winning performer is known for songs "Are you Gonna Go My Way," "Let Love Rule" and "American Woman" and roles in films Shotgun Wedding, The Hunger Games series, The Butler and Precious. He released a memoir, titled Let Love Rule, in 2020.

The In Memoriam segment honors the stars who died during the past year.

Other singers who will perform at the Oscars include, Rihanna, who will sing "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Sofia Carson and Diane Warren, who will team up for "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show for the third time.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been sweeping awards shows all season, leads with 11 nominations.

The Oscars air live Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

Rihanna to perform her song 'Lift Me Up' at Oscars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Michael B. Jordan to be Oscars presenters 2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

