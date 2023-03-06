Advertisement
March 6, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 6: Connie Britton, Rob Reiner

By UPI Staff
Connie Britton arrives to introduce Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at an event in Central Park West in New York City on March 24, 2019. The actor turns 56 on March 6. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Connie Britton arrives to introduce Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand at an event in Central Park West in New York City on March 24, 2019. The actor turns 56 on March 6.

March 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Italian painter/sculptor Michelangelo in 1475

-- French dramatist Cyrano de Bergerac in 1619

-- English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning in 1806

-- Union Army Gen. Philip Sheridan in 1831

-- Humorist/short story writer Ring Lardner in 1885

-- Texas swing bandleader Bob Wills in 1905

-- Comic actor Lou Costello in 1906

-- Television personality Ed McMahon in 1923

-- Symphony conductor Sarah Caldwell in 1924

-- Former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Alan Greenspan in 1926 (age 97)

File Photo by Aude Guerrucci/UPI

-- Mercury astronaut L. Gordon Cooper in 1927

-- Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez in 1927

-- Former District of Columbia Mayor Marion Barry in 1936

-- Russian cosmonaut/first woman in space Valentina Tereshkova in 1937 (age 86)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell in 1940

-- Actor Ben Murphy in 1942 (age 81)

-- Singer Mary Wilson in 1944

-- Musician/singer David Gilmour in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor/director Rob Reiner in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- High jumper Dick Fosbury, who created the "Fosbury Flop," in 1947 (age 76)

-- News commentator John Stossel in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Tom Arnold in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor D.L. Hughley in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Connie Britton in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Moira Kelly in 1968 (age 55)

-- Basketball star Shaquille O'Neal in 1972 (age 51)

-- Soccer star Tim Howard in 1979 (age 44)

-- Rapper Tyler, The Creator, born Tyler Gregory Okonma, in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Alisha Boe in 1997 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

