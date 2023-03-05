Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 5, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 5: Michael Irvin, Roman Griffin Davis

By UPI Staff
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin talks at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland on April 29. The former football player turns 57 on March 5. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin talks at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland on April 29. The former football player turns 57 on March 5. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Flemish mapmaker Gerardus Mercator in 1512

-- Antoine Cadillac, founder of Detroit, in 1658

-- Poet Lucy Larcom in 1824

-- Author Frank Norris in 1870

-- Actor Rex Harrison in 1908

File Photo by Larry Rubenstein/UPI

-- Actor Jack Cassidy in 1927

-- Actor Paul Sand in 1932 (age 91)

-- Actor Dean Stockwell in 1936

-- Actor Samantha Eggar in 1939 (age 84)

-- Actor Michael Warren in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Marsha Warfield in 1954 (age 69)

-- Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller in 1955 (age 68)

-- Journalist Ray Suarez in 1957 (age 66)

-- Singer Andy Gibb in 1958

-- Televangelist Joel Osteen in 1963 (age 60)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Michael Irvin in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI

-- Guitarist John Frusciante in 1970 (age 53)

Advertisement

-- Actor Matt Lucas in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Eva Mendes in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Roman Griffin Davis in 2007 (age 16)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Everything,' 'Abbott,' 'Bear' win big at the Independent Spirit Awards
March 5 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, taking the top prize for Best Feature Film and several other trophies, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday.
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' to premiere on Peacock March 10
March 4 (UPI) -- The animated blockbuster, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," is set to make its streaming premiere on Peacock on March 10.
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
Music // 16 hours ago
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
March 4 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a 10th week.
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
TV // 19 hours ago
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
March 4 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef and interviewer Rachael Ray has announced she is wrapping her eponymous weekday daytime program after 17 seasons.
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
March 4 (UPI) -- Actor Tom Sizemore died Friday at a Los Angeles area hospital about two weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm. He was 61.
Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Catherine O'Hara
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Catherine O'Hara
March 4 (UPI) -- Musician Emilio Estefan turns 70 and actor Catherine O'Hara turns 69, among the famous birthdays for March 4.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: What to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: What to watch, what to expect
March 3 (UPI) -- The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D'Amelio, is airing on Nickelodeon and several other channels live on Saturday.
Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect
March 3 (UPI) -- The Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Hasan Minhaj, will take place on Saturday. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Women Talking" are the top two most nominated films.
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
Music // 1 day ago
Le Sserafim achieves career's first million seller with 'Antifragile'
March 3 (UPI) -- K-pop newbie group Le Sserafim has recorded the first million seller since its debut less than a year ago, with its second EP "Antifragile," the group's agency said Friday.
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
Movies // 1 day ago
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
LOS ANGELES, March 3 (UPI) -- Garcelle Beauvais said she hopes her Lifetime movie "Black Girl Missing," premiering Saturday, helps people understand why missing Black women and children cases receive less attention, and she wants to change that.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'True Romance' actor Tom Sizemore dead at 61
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
Syndicated show 'Rachael Ray' wrapping 17-season run
What to stream this weekend: 'Triangle of Sadness,' live Chris Rock special
What to stream this weekend: 'Triangle of Sadness,' live Chris Rock special
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
Garcelle Beauvais hopes 'Black Girl Missing' helps find women who disappeared
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
SZA's 'SOS' tops the U.S. album chart for 10th week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement