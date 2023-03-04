Advertisement
March 4, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 4: Emilio Estefan, Catherine O'Hara

By UPI Staff
Emilio Estefan arrives for the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. The musician turns 70 on March 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
March 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Portuguese Prince Henry, the Navigator, in 1394

-- Composer Antonio Vivaldi in 1678

-- Legendary Notre Dame football Coach Knute Rockne in 1888

-- Actor John Garfield in 1913

-- Author Alan Sillitoe in 1928

-- Economist Alice Rivlin in 1931

-- Actor/singer Barbara McNair in 1934

-- Actor Paula Prentiss in 1938 (age 85)

-- Author James Ellroy in 1948 (age 75)

-- Rick Perry, former energy secretary/Texas governor, in 1950 (age 73)

-- Musician/actor/producer Emilio Estefan in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Catherine O'Hara in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Patricia Heaton in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Steven Weber in 1961 (age 62)

-- Musician Jason Newsted in 1963 (age 60)

-- Afghan writer Khaled Hosseini in 1965 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson in 1967 (age 56)

-- Television personality/activist Chaz Bono in 1969 (age 54)

-- U.S. soccer player Landon Donovan in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Tamzin Merchant in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Josh Bowman in 1988 (age 35)

-- Television personality Bobbi Kristina Brown in 1993

-- Model Brooklyn Beckham in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Miya Cech in 2007 (age 16)

