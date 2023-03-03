Trending
Entertainment News
March 3, 2023 / 1:20 PM

Independent Spirit Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Tonya Pendleton
Hasan Minhaj is hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI
Hasan Minhaj is hosting the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Film Independent Spirit Awards, which honor films and TV made by those working outside of the traditional Hollywood system, will be streamed live from Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST.

Actor/comedian Hasan Minhaj is hosting the show and the films Women Talking and Everything Everywhere All at Once are the top nominees. This is the first year that the show's top acting awards will be gender-neutral, which means that half of the award-winning possibilities were eliminated.

It is also the first year that the ceremony will be streamed instead of aired on the IFC Channel as it has been in previous years.

How to Watch

The Independent Spirit Awards will stream live on IMDB's YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent's YouTube channel and on their Twitter account. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. EST.

Participants

Hasan Minhaj is hosting. Presenters include Aubrey Plaza, who hosted in 2019 and 2020, Kevin Bacon, W. Kamau Bell, Adam Brody, Nicholas Braun, Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Dae Kim, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Molly Shannon, Jodie Turner-Smith, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simona Tabasco and Lily Tomlin.

Nominees

The major nominations went to two films - Women Talking is up for Best Feature, Best Director and Best Screenplay. The Film Independent Spirit organization has already awarded Women Talking the Robert Altman Award.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been nominated in most of the major categories as well, including Best Feature, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Michelle Yeoh is nominated for her lead role while Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu are nominated for their supporting roles.

Bones and All is nominated for Best Feature. Taylor Russell earned a nod for her lead performance and Mark Rylance is nominated for his supporting performance.

The already critically acclaimed Tár is nominated for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and for Cate Blanchett's lead and Nina Hoss's supporting performance, along with nods for Cinematography and Editing.

Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn was nominated for Best Director, and writers Sarah DeLappe and Kristen Roupenian are in the running for Best Screenplay. Lena Dunham will also contend for a writing award with her nomination for the screenplay for Catherine Called Birdy.

Acting nominees in TV and movie categories include Dale Dickey, Mia Goth, Regina Hall, Paul Mescal, Aubrey Plaza, Jeremy Pope, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Russell, Bryan Tyree Henry, Brian D'Arcy James, Trevante Rhodes, Theo Rossi, Mark Rylance, Jonathan Tucker and Gabrielle Union.

Aftersun, Emily the Criminal, The Inspection, Murina and Palm Trees and Power Lines are all nominees for Best First Feature, and in a new award for 2023, Frankie Corio, Gracija Filipovic, Lily McInerny, Daniel Zolghardi and Hsu are contending for Breakthrough Performance.

