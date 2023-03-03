Trending
March 3, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 3: Jackie Joyner-Kersee, George Miller

By UPI Staff
1/3
Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee shows off her new book "Running for the Gold," at the Wilkinson Early Childhood Center in St. Louis on February 24. She turns 61 on March 3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee shows off her new book "Running for the Gold," at the Wilkinson Early Childhood Center in St. Louis on February 24. She turns 61 on March 3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- English poet Edmund Waller in 1606

-- Industrialist George Pullman, inventor of the railway sleeping car, in 1831

-- Telephone inventor Alexander Graham Bell in 1847

-- Charles Ponzi, convicted of fraud for a pyramid scheme that bears his name, in 1882

-- Movie star Jean Harlow in 1911

-- Actor James "Scotty" Doohan in 1920

-- Musician Arthel Lane "Doc" Watson in 1923

-- Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, in 1933

-- Filmmaker George Miller in 1945 (age 78)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Author Ron Chernow in 1949 (age 74)

-- Actor Miranda Richardson in 1958 (age 65)

-- Radio show host Ira Glass in 1959 (age 64)

-- Football star Herschel Walker, 1982 Heisman Trophy winner, in 1962 (age 61)

-- Olympic gold medal heptathlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1962 (age 61)

-- Actor Julie Bowen in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor David Faustino in 1974 (age 49)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Celebrity baker Buddy Valastro in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Jessica Biel in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Camila Cabello in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Thomas Barbusca in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

