Famous birthdays for March 2: Nathalie Emmanuel, Luke Combs

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
They include:
-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459
-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769
-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793
-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810
-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829
-- Pope Pius XII in 1876
-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897
-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902
-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904
-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917
-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919
-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 93)
-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931
-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 86)
-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 81)
-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942
-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948
-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950
-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 71)
-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 61)
-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 55)
-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 52)
-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 46)
-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 43)
-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 42)
-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 41)
-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 34)
-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 33)