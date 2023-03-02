Trending
March 2, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for March 2: Nathalie Emmanuel, Luke Combs

By UPI Staff
1/4
Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 34 on March 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nathalie Emmanuel arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 34 on March 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Adrian VI in 1459

-- Statesman DeWitt Clinton, chief sponsor of the Erie Canal project, in 1769

-- Sam Houston, first president of the Republic of Texas, in 1793

-- Pope Leo XIII in 1810

-- Journalist/politician/reformer Carl Schurz in 1829

-- Pope Pius XII in 1876

-- Publisher Max Schuster in 1897

-- Baseball player/World War II-era spy Moe Berg in 1902

-- Children's author "Dr. Seuss," Theodor Geisel, in 1904

-- Entertainer Desi Arnaz in 1917

-- Actor Jennifer Jones in 1919

-- Actor John Cullum in 1930 (age 93)

File Photo by Joan Marcus/UPI

-- Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1931

-- Writer Tom Wolfe in 1931

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Denny Crum in 1937 (age 86)

-- Author John Irving in 1942 (age 81)

-- Musician Lou Reed in 1942

-- Musician Rory Gallagher in 1948

-- Singer Karen Carpenter in 1950

-- Comedian Laraine Newman in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi in 1962 (age 61)

-- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Daniel Craig in 1968 (age 55)

-- Rapper Method Man, born Clifford Smith, in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician Chris Martin in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Rebel Wilson in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Bryce Dallas Howard in 1981 (age 42)

-- NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Nathalie Emmanuel in 1989 (age 34)

-- Country musician Luke Combs in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

