Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:35 PM

Wendy Darling gets lost in Neverland in 'Peter Pan & Wendy' trailer

By Patrick Hilsman
Disney has released a teaser trailer for "Peter Pan &amp; Wendy," which will be available on the Disney+ streaming service April 28. Photo courtesy of Disney
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Disney+ has released a trailer for Peter Pan & Wendy, a live-action reimagining of the 1953 animated classic based on J.M. Barrie's novel.

"Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up," reads a press release from Disney.

"Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever," the press release continues.

In the trailer, Wendy gets lost in Neverland, where she comes across the lost boys, not all of whom are boys. Eventually she comes face to face with Captain Hook.

The titular characters of Wendy Darling and Peter Pan are portrayed by Ever Gabo Anderson and Alexander Molony.

The film is directed by The Green Knight and Pete's Dragon director David Lowery.

"In making 'Peter Pan & Wendy,' we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen," said Lowery.

Peter Pan & Wendy will be available to stream on Disney + on April 28.

