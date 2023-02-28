Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 6:55 PM

Musician Ben Kweller announces death of 16-year-old son

By Sheri Walsh
Ben and Liz Kweller, arriving at the 55th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that their 16-year-old son Dorian has died. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ben and Liz Kweller, arriving at the 55th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, announced Tuesday that their 16-year-old son Dorian has died. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Singer and songwriter Ben Kweller has revealed that his 16-year-old son Dorian has died, stating "we'll never get over him."

Kweller, who has released six solo albums and toured with Ed Sheeran, wrote Tuesday in a social media post that his son Dorian Zev Kweller died Monday night.

"There's no way that I can be typing this but I am... Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend," Kweller, 41, wrote on Instagram.

Kweller's wife, Liz, wrote in a social media post that Dorian died in a car accident.

Dorian, who was an aspiring musician and had released several songs under the name Zev, is survived by his parents and his younger brother, Judah.

"Lizzy, Judah and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster," Kweller wrote.

"My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him... I have no idea why things like this happen. We're in complete shock and don't know what the future holds," Kweller added.

Kweller said Dorian was scheduled to play his first show at SXSW in Austin in March and encouraged his fans to follow Dorian's Instagram page to keep his son's "spirit alive with your memories and the music he made."

"Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all," Kweller said. "If you knew him, you know. We'll never get over him as long as we're here on earth."

