Feb. 28, 2023 / 9:30 AM

Courteney Cox gets star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Karen Butler
Courteney Cox was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Courteney Cox was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow attended Monday's ceremony honoring Cox with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career, and we know there is much more to come," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said at the event.

"I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from her friend and now fellow Walk of Famer Jennifer Aniston."

"To be friends with Courtney is to be family with Courtney, and she is responsible for all of that," Aniston said.

"From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you. And I was really nervous to meet her because I was a huge fan."

Kudrow recalled: "She was the only one of the cast who was famous. We were all taking our cues from her."

Cox, 58, is an actor, producer and director whose other credits include the Scream franchise, Shining Vale, Cougar Town, Dirt, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Bedtime Stories, 3000 Miles to Graceland, Mr. Destiny, Cocoon: The Return, The Longest Yard and Family Ties.

