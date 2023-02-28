Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 28, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, John Turturro

By UPI Staff
1/2
Bernadette Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. The actor turns 75 on February 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bernadette Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. The actor turns 75 on February 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 94)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 84)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 83)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 79)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 75)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 70)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 66)

Advertisement

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 62)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 52)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 47)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

Robert Townsend: 'Hollywood Shuffle' comedy 'came out of pain, frustration'
Movies // 3 minutes ago
Robert Townsend: 'Hollywood Shuffle' comedy 'came out of pain, frustration'
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Robert Townsend looks back on his directorial debut, "Hollywood Shuffle," upon its entry into The Criterion Collection and what has and has not changed in Hollywood since 1987.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
TV // 1 hour ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in March
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- In March, a mixture of returning faves from scripted and reality TV, as well as the biggest awards show of the year, will air.
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
TV // 12 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Richard Madden are a spy couple in 'Citadel' first look
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Amazon Studios has a new series debuting on the streamer in April. "Citadel" stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden as spies trying to protect the world from a global threat.
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
TV // 14 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing his talents to the small screen. Netflix announced his starring role in "Fubar," which will debut on May 25.
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
TV // 18 hours ago
Stephen Fry to host British 'Jeopardy!' for ITV
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Actor, writer and comedian Stephen Fry has signed on to host a British version of the U.S. trivia show "Jeopardy!"
BBC orders Season 2 of reality show 'The Traitors'
TV // 19 hours ago
BBC orders Season 2 of reality show 'The Traitors'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Monday that it has ordered a second season of its hit reality show, The Traitors.
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
TV // 19 hours ago
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Storm Reid guest starred on Sunday's episode of the post-apocalyptic drama, "The Last of Us," playing Riley, the best friend and love interest of teen heroine Ellie (Bella Ramsey.)
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
TV // 20 hours ago
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Jean Smart's "Hacks" co-star Christopher McDonald accepted her Best Actress in a Comedy Series trophy on her behalf at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday.
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The latest "Children of the Corn" remake has an interesting new take on young murderers on a farm, but devolves into uninspired gore and creatures.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Kate Mara, Timothy Spall
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Kate Mara, Timothy Spall
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Actor Kate Mara turns 40 and actor Timothy Spall turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 27.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
Movie review: 'Children of the Corn' loses inspiration with shock violence
'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
'Everything,' 'Lotus,' 'Abbott,' 'Top Gun,' 'Stranger Things' score SAG Awards
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
'Last of Us' guest star Storm Reid on Riley-Bella relationship: 'Love is beautiful'
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
'Hacks' co-stars say Jean Smart 'doing well' after procedure as actress misses SAG Awards
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Arnold Schwarzenegger show 'Fubar' to premiere May 25 on Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement