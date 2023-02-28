Famous birthdays for Feb. 28: Bernadette Peters, John Turturro

1/2

Bernadette Peters arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City on June 3, 2019. The actor turns 75 on February 28. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include: Advertisement

-- French essayist Michel de Montaigne in 1533

-- Chemist/physicist Linus Pauling, twice winner of the Nobel Prize (peace and chemistry), in 1901

-- Movie director Vincente Minnelli in 1903

-- Actor Billie Bird in 1908

-- Actor Charles Durning in 1923

-- Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, in 1926

-- Architect Frank Gehry in 1929 (age 94)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gavin MacLeod in 1931

-- Dancer Tommy Tune in 1939 (age 84)

-- Former race car driver Mario Andretti in 1940 (age 83)

-- Musician Brian Jones in 1942

-- Actor Kelly Bishop in 1944 (age 79)

-- Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Steven Chu in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Bernadette Peters in 1948 (age 75)

-- Actor Mercedes Ruehl in 1948 (age 75)

-- Newspaper columnist/Nobel laureate Paul Krugman in 1953 (age 70)

-- Comedian Gilbert Gottfried in 1955

-- Actor John Turturro in 1957 (age 66)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Rae Dawn Chong in 1961 (age 62)

-- Singer Patrick Monahan in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Robert Sean Leonard in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Tasha Smith in 1971 (age 52)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Eric Lindros in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Ali Larter in 1976 (age 47)

-- Country singer Jason Aldean in 1977 (age 46)

-- Actor Sarah Bolger in 1991 (age 32)