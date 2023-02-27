Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Kate Mara, Timothy Spall

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807
-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886
-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897
-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902
-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910
-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912
-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917
-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 93)
-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932
-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 89)
-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934 (age 89)
-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 86)
-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940
-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943
-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 66)
-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 61)
-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 52)
-- Author/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 43)
-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 33)