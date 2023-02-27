Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Kate Mara, Timothy Spall

TV // 11 hours ago

Michelle Randolph: Elizabeth, Jack represent hope in tough times for the Duttons in '1923'

NEW YORK, Feb. 26 (UPI) -- "1923" star Michelle Randolph says life may not be easy on their 20th century Montana cattle ranch, but young-and-in-love Elizabeth Strafford and Jack Dutton will weather any hardship as long as they can be together.