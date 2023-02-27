Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 27, 2023

Famous birthdays for Feb. 27: Kate Mara, Timothy Spall

By UPI Staff
Kate Mara attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on January 6, 2019. The actor turns 40 on February 27.


Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow in 1807

-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black in 1886

-- Soprano Marian Anderson in 1897

-- Novelist John Steinbeck in 1902

-- Actor Joan Bennett in 1910

-- Author Lawrence Durrell in 1912

-- Former Texas Gov. John Connally in 1917

-- Actor Joanne Woodward in 1930 (age 93)

-- Actor Elizabeth Taylor in 1932

-- Consumer activist Ralph Nader in 1934 (age 89)

-- Author N. Scott Momaday in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor Barbara Babcock in 1937 (age 86)

-- Actor Howard Hesseman in 1940

-- Actor Mary Frann in 1943

-- Physicist Alan Guth in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Timothy Spall in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Adam Baldwin in 1962 (age 61)

-- Singer Chille, born Rozonda Thomas, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Author/activist Chelsea Clinton in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Josh Groban in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Kate Mara in 1983 (age 40)

-- Actor Lindsey Morgan in 1990 (age 33)

