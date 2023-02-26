Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Michael Bolton, Teresa Palmer

1/2

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:

-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564

-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802

-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829

-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846

-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852

-- Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1887

-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916

-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920

-- Actor Betty Hutton in 1921

-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928

-- Political commentator Robert Novak in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932

-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder in 1945 (age 78)

-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 70)

-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 41)

-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 37)