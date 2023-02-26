Advertisement
Feb. 26, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 26: Michael Bolton, Teresa Palmer

By UPI Staff
1/2
Michael Bolton attends the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3. The singer turns 70 on February 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Bolton attends the MusiCares Persons of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3. The singer turns 70 on February 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Those born this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- British playwright Christopher Marlowe in 1564

-- French novelist/poet Victor Hugo in 1802

-- Levi Strauss, who created the world's first pair of denim blue jeans, in 1829

-- American frontiersman William "Buffalo Bill" Cody in 1846

-- Surgeon/cornflakes developer John Kellogg in 1852

-- Hall of Fame baseball pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in 1887

-- Actor/comedian Jackie Gleason in 1916

-- Actor Tony Randall in 1920

UPI File Photo

-- Actor Betty Hutton in 1921

-- Rock star Antoine "Fats" Domino in 1928

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 1928

-- Political commentator Robert Novak in 1931

-- Singer Johnny Cash in 1932

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Rock musician Mitch Ryder in 1945 (age 78)

-- Singer Michael Bolton in 1953 (age 70)

-- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor/singer Chase Masterson in 1963 (age 60)

-- Singer Erykah Badu, born Erica Abi Wright, in 1971 (age 52)

-- Comedian/actor DeRay Davis in 1982 (age 41)

-- Musician Nate Ruess in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Teresa Palmer in 1986 (age 37)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

8,000 rescued from quake rubble, Turkey's Recep Erdogan says, as death toll hits 41,000 Turkey's Erdogan tours earthquake zone as death toll there and in Syria swells past 23,000 Erdogan pledges government money, housing aid to earthquake survivors

