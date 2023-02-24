Maisie Williams, boyfriend Reuben Selby split up

1/5

Maisie Williams announced her split from Reuben Selby after five years of dating. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, have called it quits on their relationship. Williams, 25, announced her split from Selby in a post Thursday on Instagram Stories after five years of dating. Advertisement

The actress shared the news alongside a red-hued photo of herself with Selby, a fashion designer.

"the end of an era," she captioned the post, adding a broken heart emoji. "@reubenselby_ and i have decided to end our relationship.

- since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate creative careers... and it will continue to do so.

- this decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put out brains together."

-p.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Williams and Selby were first linked in 2019. The couple attended the wedding of Williams' Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas that same year.

Williams had nothing but praise for Selby on his birthday in May, calling him "the kindest soul this earth has known."

Williams is known for playing Arya Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She has since starred in the film The New Mutants, based on the Marvel Comics series.