Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 24, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Maisie Williams, boyfriend Reuben Selby split up

By Annie Martin
1/5
Maisie Williams announced her split from Reuben Selby after five years of dating. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Maisie Williams announced her split from Reuben Selby after five years of dating. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams and her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, have called it quits on their relationship.

Williams, 25, announced her split from Selby in a post Thursday on Instagram Stories after five years of dating.

Advertisement

The actress shared the news alongside a red-hued photo of herself with Selby, a fashion designer.

"the end of an era," she captioned the post, adding a broken heart emoji. "@reubenselby_ and i have decided to end our relationship.

- since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate creative careers... and it will continue to do so.

- this decision is something we are so grateful for so as we can protect the magic, that we can't help but emit, whenever we put out brains together."

-p.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog)."

Maisie Williams announced her split from Reuben Selby after five years of dating. Photo by maisie_williams/Instagram Stories

Williams and Selby were first linked in 2019. The couple attended the wedding of Williams' Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas that same year.

Advertisement

Williams had nothing but praise for Selby on his birthday in May, calling him "the kindest soul this earth has known."

Williams is known for playing Arya Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones. She has since starred in the film The New Mutants, based on the Marvel Comics series.

Read More

Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG' 'Prom Pact' trailer: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim star in Disney+ film Marc Anthony, pregnant wife Nadia attend Premio Lo Nuestro awards What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adam Scott still relates to struggling actor he plays on 'Party Down'
TV // 21 minutes ago
Adam Scott still relates to struggling actor he plays on 'Party Down'
NEW YORK, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Adam Scott has been a successful TV star for decades, but the "Severance" and "Parks & Recreation" actor says he still finds it "super-easy" to relate to his "Party Down" character, Henry, and his professional struggles.
'Cocaine Bear' star O'Shea Jackson on the film, father Ice Cube: 'I'm forever grateful'
Movies // 38 minutes ago
'Cocaine Bear' star O'Shea Jackson on the film, father Ice Cube: 'I'm forever grateful'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- O'Shea Jackson Jr. talks about his role in "Cocaine Bear," the debt he owes to his famous father Ice Cube and how he feels his legacy was disrespected on a "best of" list.
Nu'est's Minhyun shares 'Hidden Side' music video teaser
Music // 57 minutes ago
Nu'est's Minhyun shares 'Hidden Side' music video teaser
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Hwang Min-hyun released a preview of his music video for "Hidden Side," a song from his debut solo EP, "Truth or Lie."
'Prom Pact' trailer: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim star in Disney+ film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Prom Pact' trailer: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Milo Manheim star in Disney+ film
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Prom Pact," a romantic comedy starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim, is coming to Disney+.
'Real Housewives' stars head to Thailand in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Real Housewives' stars head to Thailand in 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 3 trailer
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Porsha Williams and other "Real Housewives" cast members star in "Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 3.
'The Goldbergs' to end after 10 seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Goldbergs' to end after 10 seasons
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- The nostalgic ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs" will end after ten seasons.
Joel Courtney: 'Jesus Revolution' is a fun movie about grace, forgiveness
Movies // 2 hours ago
Joel Courtney: 'Jesus Revolution' is a fun movie about grace, forgiveness
NEW YORK, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Joel Courtney says his new, faith-based film, "Jesus Revolution," offers two simple, but essential, messages: Be kind to others and give people who are different from you a chance.
New 'Lord of the Rings' films in development at Warner Bros.
Movies // 2 hours ago
New 'Lord of the Rings' films in development at Warner Bros.
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is developing "multiple" films based on the "Lord of the Rings" book series by J.R.R. Tolkien.
Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Music // 3 hours ago
Karol G, Shakira move on from breakup in new song 'TQG'
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Karol G and Shakira released a single and music video for "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
'Only Murders in the Building': Ashley Park joins Season 3 of Hulu series
TV // 4 hours ago
'Only Murders in the Building': Ashley Park joins Season 3 of Hulu series
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" actress Ashley Park will have a recurring role in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Movie review: 'Cocaine Bear' delivers outrageous thrills
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
'Cocaine Bear': The true story that inspired the film
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Paris Hilton announces newborn son's name, explains meaning
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Movie review: 'Creed III' brings interesting new take to 'Rocky' formula
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement