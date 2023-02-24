Trending
Feb. 24, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: O'Shea Jackson Jr., Billy Zane

By UPI Staff
O'Shea Jackson Jr. arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 32 on February 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
O'Shea Jackson Jr. arrives for the world premiere of "Just Mercy" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 6, 2019. The actor turns 32 on February 24. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 85)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 72)

-- Actor Debra Jo Rupp in 1951 (age 72)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 68)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 67)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 67)

-- Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 53)

-- Author/screenwriter Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 52)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 46)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 32)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

