Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Zendaya, Jeff Bridges, Jenna Ortega, Adam Scott to present SAG Awards

By Tonya Pendleton
Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala on June 8, 2022, in New York City. The "Euphoria" actress is presenting at both the SAG Awards and the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Zendaya arrives on the red carpet at the TIME100 Gala on June 8, 2022, in New York City. The "Euphoria" actress is presenting at both the SAG Awards and the NAACP Image Awards this weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- In what is shaping up to be awards show weekend, where both SAG Awards and NAACP Image Awards will be handed out, more presenters have been announced for the 29th annual actor-driven Screen Actors Guild telecast.

Zendaya's glam squad may have to put in for overtime as the actress is also presenting at the NAACP Awards the day before.

Added to the show are nominees Jason Bateman (Ozark), Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus), Adam Scott (Severance) and Zendaya (Euphoria).

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, actor Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers), Oscar winner and viral BAFTA performer Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!), Eugene Levy (The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy), and Amy Poehler (Restless Leg Tour) will also hand out awards.

Previously announced presenters include Everything Everywhere All at Once nominees Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, last year's Best Actress winner Jessica Chastain, (George & Tammy) Best Actor nominee Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Gleeson, Best Supporting Actor nominee for the same film, Best Actress nominee Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans and previous SAG Award winners Don Cheadle, Rooney Mara, and Jason Bateman.

This year's top nominees are Jennifer Coolidge for her work on The White Lotus and the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been on most of the pre-Oscars award lists.

Sally Field, currently starring in 80 For Brady, will receive a SAG Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's show.

The SAG Awards are viewed as a precursor to the Oscars as the memberships are similar. In 2022, SAG acting awards went to Will Smith (King Richard), Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) for Best Actor and Actress and to Troy Kotsur (CODA) and Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Those winners also took home Oscars. CODA won Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards and Best Picture at the Oscars.

But SAG acting awards are more likely to be the indicator of an eventual Oscar than in the Best Picture category. Per EW, since 1995 when SAG first started giving out awards, 43 Best Actor and Actress awards have been the same.

But when it comes to Best Picture, only 13 SAG Best Ensemble awards have gone to the Oscar Best Picture winner.

The 29th annual SAG Awards air from the Fairmount Century Plaza on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET. It can also be viewed on Twitter and Facebook.

Moments from the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

Jessica Chastain was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors Jonathan Majors talks about the MCU, Michael B. Jordan on 'GMA' Marilyn Monroe featured in NFT project 'Modern Muse'

