Entertainment News
Feb. 23, 2023 / 2:02 PM

Rihanna to perform her song 'Lift Me Up' at Oscars

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up," her song for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," at the Academy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up," her song for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," at the Academy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rihanna will take the stage at the 2023 Academy Awards.

Organizers said Thursday that Rihanna, 35, will perform her song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th annual awards show in March.

Rihanna recorded "Lift Me Up" for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, released in October, was her first solo single in six years.

"Lift Me Up" is nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars.

The Academy Awards will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.

Rihanna recently performed at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She confirmed after the show that she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple already have a son, who turns one year old in May.

Rihanna performs in Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

