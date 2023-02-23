1/5

Rihanna will perform "Lift Me Up," her song for the Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," at the Academy Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rihanna will take the stage at the 2023 Academy Awards. Organizers said Thursday that Rihanna, 35, will perform her song "Lift Me Up" at the 95th annual awards show in March. Advertisement

Rihanna recorded "Lift Me Up" for the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song, released in October, was her first solo single in six years.

"Lift Me Up" is nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars.

Rihanna. 'Lift Me Up.' LIVE at the 95th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/5JYuRrf7Hi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 23, 2023

The Academy Awards will take place March 12 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and air on ABC.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for a third time.

Rihanna recently performed at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She confirmed after the show that she is pregnant with her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple already have a son, who turns one year old in May.

