Famous birthdays for Feb. 23: Emily Blunt, Emilia Jones

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Pisces.
They include:
-- Pope Paul II in 1417
-- British diarist Samuel Pepys in 1633
-- German composer George Frideric Handel in 1685
-- Mayer Amschel Rothschild, European banker/founder of the Rothschild financial dynasty, in 1744
-- Writer/philosopher W.E.B. Du Bois in 1868
-- Film director Victor Fleming in 1889
-- Journalist/author William Shirer in 1904
-- Paul Tibbets, pilot of the Enola Gay on the 1945 flight that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1915
-- Former congressman/longtime University of Nebraska football Coach Tom Osborne in 1937 (age 86)
-- Actor Peter Fonda in 1940
-- Football Hall of Fame member Fred Biletnikoff in 1943 (age 80)
-- Novelist John Sandford, born John Roswell Camp, in 1944 (age 79)
-- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Patricia Richardson in 1951 (age 72)
-- Japanese Emperor Naruhito in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 58)
-- Businessman/TV personality Daymond John in 1969 (age 54)
-- Actor Niecy Nash in 1970 (age 53)
-- Actor Kelly Macdonald in 1976 (age 47)
-- Actor Josh Gad in 1981 (age 42)
-- Actor Emily Blunt in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor Aziz Ansari in 1983 (age 40)
-- Actor/model Samara Weaving in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Dakota Fanning in 1994 (age 29)
-- Actor Emilia Jones in 2002 (age 21)