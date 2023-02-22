Trending
Feb. 22, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 22: Vijay Singh, Rachel Dratch

By UPI Staff
Vijay Singh swings on his tee shot on hole one in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis on September 10, 2021. The golfer turns 60 on February 22. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Vijay Singh swings on his tee shot on hole one in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis on September 10, 2021. The golfer turns 60 on February 22. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- George Washington, first president of the United States, in 1732

-- German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer in 1788

-- Englishman Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the Boy Scout movement, in 1857

-- German physicist Heinrich Hertz, discoverer of radio waves, in 1857

-- Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay in 1892

-- Actor/TV producer Sheldon Leonard in 1907

-- Actor Robert Young in 1907

-- Television announcer Don Pardo in 1918

-- Actor Paul Dooley in 1928 (age 95)

-- U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass., in 1932

-- Filmmaker Jonathan Demme in 1944

-- Author Richard North Patterson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Three-time Formula 1 driving champion Niki Lauda in 1949

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Julius "Dr. J" Erving in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Julie Walters in 1950 (age 73)

-- Actor Kyle MacLachlan in 1959 (age 64)

-- Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin in 1962

-- Golfer Vijay Singh in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Rachel Dratch in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Jeri Ryan in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Thomas Jane in 1969 (age 54)

-- Singer/songwriter James Blunt in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Drew Barrymore in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Zach Roerig in 1985 (age 38)

