Feb. 22, 2023 / 11:31 AM

Bebe Rexha to perform at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

By Annie Martin
Bebe Rexha will perform her single "I'm Good (Blue)" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Bebe Rexha will perform her single "I'm Good (Blue)" at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha will take the stage at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

Nickelodeon said in a press release Wednesday that Rexha, 33, will perform her single "I'm Good (Blue)" at the awards show in March.

"I've always loved the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! I can't wait to perform and see who gets slimed," Rexha said.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will take place March 4 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show will air at 7 p.m. EST on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TV Land, CMT and MTV2.

CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio will host this year's event, with Awkwafina, Lil Baby, Halle Bailey, Pete Davidson, Melissa McCarthy, MrBeast, Chris Pine, Anthony Ramos, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen and other stars to make appearances.

Young Dylan will also perform.

Nominees include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Blackpink and BTS.

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Music // 28 minutes ago
Pink discusses, performs 'When I Get There' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Pink performed "When I Get There" and discussed how the song has helped her deal with the death of her father on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Music // 55 minutes ago
Shakira, Karol G to release new song 'TQG'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Shakira and Karol G will release the collaboration "TQG," a new song from Karol G's album "Mañana Será Bonito."
Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice made 'statement' by not including her as bridesmaid
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Melissa Gorga: Teresa Giudice made 'statement' by not including her as bridesmaid
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Melissa Gorga shared her thoughts on her sister-in-law and "Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Teresa Giudice not including her as a bridesmaid in her wedding.
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Movies // 2 hours ago
Ernie Hudson: Studio thought Winston was 'Ghostbusters' add-on, but fans didn't
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Ernie Hudson says he didn't feel like Columbia Pictures truly appreciated his value to the decades-old "Ghostbusters" franchise until the most recent film, 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Constance Wu expecting second child: 'Bun in the oven'
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Fresh Off the Boat" actress Constance Wu is pregnant with her second child.
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun split, end engagement
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly broken up after about two years of dating.
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 3 hours ago
Pentatonix honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A cappella singing group Pentatonix received the 2,748th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
TV // 4 hours ago
No Season 4 for 'South Side' on HBO Max
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO Max has confirmed it is not renewing its Chicago-set sitcom, "South Side," for a fourth season.
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
TV // 4 hours ago
BBC adapting Agatha Christie's 'Murder is Easy' as a miniseries
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced plans to start filming a two-part thriller based on Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, "Murder is Easy," this summer.
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
TV // 4 hours ago
Judge Greg Mathis is getting a new syndicated show
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group has announced it ordered a new syndicated show called "Mathis Court with Judge Mathis."
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
'Night Court' captures Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski friendship
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
Keri Russell 'couldn't say no' to 'Cocaine Bear'
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
CBS renews 'NCIS', 'CSI,' 7 more
