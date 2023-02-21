Trending
Feb. 21, 2023

Marilyn Monroe featured in NFT project 'Modern Muse'

By Sheri Walsh
Marilyn Monroe's image will be immortalized in a new NFT project called "Modern Muse." The Marilyn Monroe Estate has partnered with artist duo Zeblocks to launch the digital art Thursday on OpenSea. Image courtesy of OpenSea
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's image will be immortalized in a new NFT project called Modern Muse.

The Marilyn Monroe Estate announced Tuesday it has partnered with the artist duo Zeblocks -- leaders in the NFT space with three successful collections -- to launch the digital art.

"We are deeply grateful to the Marilyn Monroe Estate for entrusting us with the privilege of working on such an iconic and beloved figure," said Zeblocks.

"Her timeless beauty, undeniable talent and enduring legacy continue to captivate and inspire generations, and we are honored to play a role in preserving and sharing her story with the modern world," Zeblocks added.

Marilyn Monroe was an American actress who became synonymous with her signature blonde roles during the 1950s in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes or How to Marry a Millionaire. She also won critical acclaim for Some Like It Hot and for her role in Bus Stop.

Monroe died in 1962, at the age of 36, from a lethal overdose of prescription drugs. The new digital art combines Monroe's iconic image, created from her movies, with Zeblocks' innovative approach to NFTs.

"We have reimagined Marilyn Monroe through generative art and blockchain technology," the art duo tweeted Tuesday. "Each unique NFT will be 100% stored on Ethereum (on-chain), bringing Marilyn Monroe to the intersection of art and technology."

NFTs stand for non-fungible tokens, and are unique pieces of digital data stored on a blockchain ledger. While NFTs can be a digitized copy of anything, they are most often associated with digital artwork.

The mint pass for Modern Muse: Marilyn Monroe x Zeblocks launches Thursday on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

