Feb. 21, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 21: Tyne Daly, Tituss Burgess

By UPI Staff
1/4
Tyne Daly attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 77 on February 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tyne Daly attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 77 on February 21. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794

-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801

-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893

-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903

-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907

-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927

-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933

-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934

-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 86)

-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940

-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 77)

-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 77)

-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946

-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 71)

-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 65)

-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 62)

-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962

-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Kumail Nanjiani in 1978 (age 45)

-- Actor Tituss Burgess in 1979 (age 44)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 44)

-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Elliot Page in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 36)

-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 27)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

