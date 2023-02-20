The BBC announces two new Eurovision Song Contest spinoff shows

1/2

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrates with presenters Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini, and Mika, after winning the 66th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy, in May 2022. The BBC announced two new one-time shows in conjunction with this year's competition, the first to be held in the U.K. in 25 years. Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Eurovision Song Contest, the annual international song competition is providing even more entertainment for its fan base. The BBC announced today that they will produce two one-time shows based on the event. The Greatest Show on Earth will cover the 25 years in between since the competition took place in the United Kingdom and list the 25 reasons why it's the 'greatest show on earth.' Advertisement

It will show highlights from past competitions, show what happened backstage at the most recent competition that took place in Liverpool, England, and tell the amazing story of resilience and hope of the 2022 winners, Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine. They shot their winning entry "Stefania" in the bombed-out streets of several cities in the war-torn country.

The second program And the Winner Isn't will tell the stories of three acts who didn't win the competition but found mainstream success in spite of it.

"As the excitement builds for this year's Contest, we are looking forward to getting things started with these special programs," Rachel Ashdown, BBC's Lead Commissioner, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 said. "They will remind fans of all their favorite moments and be the ultimate guide for people who want to find out more about what the Eurovision Song Contest is all about. These new shows are just a taste of much more to come."

Eurovision 2023 will be held in Liverpool beginning on May 9th with Semi-Final One. This marks the first time the contest will be held in the U.K. since 1998. They are standing in for Ukraine where it would have been held if not for the war.

Catch up on the results of last night's selections from Lithuania, Iceland, and Sweden https://t.co/oOMHzGQa1C— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) February 19, 2023

British singer, dancer and TV personality Alesha Dixon is said to be hosting the international event.

