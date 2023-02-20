Advertisement
Feb. 20, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Rebel Wilson gets engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

By Tonya Pendleton
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend the US Open Tennis Championships on August 22, 2022 in New York City. The couple got engaged at Disneyland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Australian actress Rebel Wilson is engaged.

She and actress and fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma made the announcement via an Instagram post showing the couple in matching shirts at Disneyland.

The Pitch Perfect actress and Agruma, the founder of Lemon Ve Limon, were photographed kneeling in front of Disney's Cinderella castle with a spray of rose petals in the air, two planters filled with roses and with roses strewn on the ground as they celebrated their engagement.

"We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" Wilson wrote in the engagement announcement.

A few hours she'd posted a pic of her holding a ring from Tiffany on her Instagram Stories showing the couple eating churros in a photo captioned "moments before."

Wilson, 42 and Agruma, 38, publicly announced their relationship via Instagram in June of last year.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she wrote to her 11.3 million Instagram followers.

The couple welcomed a daughter, Royce, by surrogate last November.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson posted at the time.

In 2022, Wilson appeared on The Today Show and said kissing a woman for the first time onscreen led to her relationship with Agruma.

I'd never kissed a woman before," she told Maria Shriver about an onscreen kiss with Charlotte Gainsbourg, her co-star in The Almond and the Seahorse. "It kind of led to this kind of discovery -- which led to my awesome partner, Ramona. I might not have been open to that if I hadn't done the emotional work. It was like a little crack opening. For me, there's something about turning 40, where I was like, 'OK, I'm stepping into my own power in 2020."'

