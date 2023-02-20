Trending
Feb. 20, 2023 / 4:00 PM

Mama June Shannon marries Justin Stroud for the second time

By Tonya Pendleton

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud married for the second time in Panama City, Fla., over the weekend.

The star of the WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot and Mama June: Road to Redemption married Stroud last year in Georgia, but had a more lavish ceremony over the weekend.

"We wanted to have a small and very intimate wedding, so we didn't have any groomsmen or bridesmaids," Shannon told People. "All four of my girls walked me down to Justin, and his mom walked him down the aisle."

Ed Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" was the couple's first dance song.

Shannon says she was happy that daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell were able to attend and participate in the ceremony as the entire family hadn't been together in almost a decade.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," she said. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!

Shannon's grandchildren Stylus, Bentley and Stella Efird also attended.

The family's reality show stardom stemmed from the TLC show Toddlers and Tiaras where Thompson was a child beauty pageant contestant. It continued on the TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which ran for four seasons from 2012 to 2014.

The show ended when it was revealed that Shannon's then boyfriend Mark McDaniel was a convicted pedophile who'd been imprisoned for aggravated child molestation in 2004. Cardwell later said that she was one of his victims starting from when she was eight years old.

Shannon's love life continued to be fraught with problems.

Another boyfriend, Geno Doak was arrested, as was Shannon, on drug possession charges. Shannon later said she was a meth addict with a "$2500 a day" habit.

In 2020, she posted on her Instagram page that she'd achieved six months sobriety.

Shannon first married Stroud in 2022 after dating him for less than a year. She said on Instagram that the first time she saw him was in the background of a TikTok video.

"I'm so proud of the person you have became over the last year," Shannon posted before the second ceremony, referencing her husband. "I have known you and the changes u continue to make in your life every day and I'm blessed to be here to see them changes. You are amazing and just know I'm always going to be here through the amazing time the crazy times and bad times."

The wedding will be shown on the new WE TVs show, Mama June: Family Crisis that is set to debut on May 5 at 9 p.m. EST.

