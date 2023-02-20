Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Charles Barkley, Mike Leigh

By UPI Staff
1/4
Charles Barkley attends the 3rd annual NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. The former NBA player turns 60 on February 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Charles Barkley attends the 3rd annual NBA Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on June 24, 2019. The former NBA player turns 60 on February 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American Revolutionary War hero William Prescott in 1726

-- American Revolutionary War-era socialite Angelica Schuyler Church in 1756

-- Architect Louis Kahn in 1901

-- Photographer Ansel Adams in 1902

-- Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt in 1924

-- Film director Robert Altman in 1925

-- Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy in 1927

-- Actor Sidney Poitier in 1927

-- Auto racer Bobby Unser in 1934

-- Singer Nancy Wilson in 1937

-- Auto racing businessman/team owner Roger Penske in 1937 (age 86)

File Photo by Mike Gentry/UPI

-- Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie in 1941 (age 82)

-- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in 1942 (age 81)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Phil Esposito in 1942 (age 81)

-- Filmmaker Mike Leigh in 1943 (age 80)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Actor Sandy Duncan in 1946 (age 77)

Advertisement

-- Actor Peter Strauss in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jennifer O'Neill in 1948 (age 75)

-- Socialite Ivana Trump in 1949

-- Heiress Patty Hearst Shaw in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Anthony Head in 1954 (age 69)

-- Comedian Joel Hodgson in 1960 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor French Stewart in 1964 (age 59)

-- Model Cindy Crawford in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Andrew Shue in 1967 (age 56)

-- Musician Kurt Cobain in 1967

-- Pop singer Brian Littrell in 1975 (age 48)

-- Actor Jay Hernandez in 1978 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Chelsea Peretti in 1978 (age 45)

-- Comedian Trevor Noah in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Miles Teller in 1987 (age 36)

-- Singer/actor Rihanna, born Robin Rihanna Fenty, in 1988 (age 35)

-- Singer Olivia Rodrigo in 2003 (age 20)

File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Read More

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son cover British Vogue Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè

Latest Headlines

'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at the BAFTAs
Movies // 6 hours ago
'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins big at the BAFTAs
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "All Quiet on the Western Front" won seven BAFTA Awards, including Best Film, at a ceremony in London on Sunday.
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
TV // 12 hours ago
Sadie Laflamme-Snow drawn to rich mother-daughter relationships of 'Way Home'
NEW YORK, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Sadie Laflamme-Snow says she loves playing Alice in the new time-travel drama, "The Way Home," because the character is more than just a stereotypical "closed-off, grumpy teenager."
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' tops North American box office with $104M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Ant-Man and the Wasp' tops North American box office with $104M
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $104 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Actor and comedian Richard Belzer has died at the age of 78.
Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra, posted a health update after the "Pretty Woman" and "Chicago" star's recent battle with pneumonia.
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Sizemore -- an actor who appeared in "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat" and "Natural Born Killers" -- has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 18 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Seal turns 60 and actor Eric Lange turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 19.
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from jewelry designer Ines de Ramon nearly a year after they split up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Comedian, 'Law & Order' icon Richard Belzer dead at 78
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement