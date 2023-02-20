Famous birthdays for Feb. 20: Charles Barkley, Mike Leigh

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include:
-- American Revolutionary War hero William Prescott in 1726
-- American Revolutionary War-era socialite Angelica Schuyler Church in 1756
-- Architect Louis Kahn in 1901
-- Photographer Ansel Adams in 1902
-- Fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt in 1924
-- Film director Robert Altman in 1925
-- Fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy in 1927
-- Actor Sidney Poitier in 1927
-- Auto racer Bobby Unser in 1934
-- Singer Nancy Wilson in 1937
-- Auto racing businessman/team owner Roger Penske in 1937 (age 86)
-- Singer Buffy Sainte-Marie in 1941 (age 82)
-- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in 1942 (age 81)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Phil Esposito in 1942 (age 81)
-- Filmmaker Mike Leigh in 1943 (age 80)
-- Actor Sandy Duncan in 1946 (age 77)
-- Actor Peter Strauss in 1947 (age 76)
-- Actor Jennifer O'Neill in 1948 (age 75)
-- Socialite Ivana Trump in 1949
-- Heiress Patty Hearst Shaw in 1954 (age 69)
-- Actor Anthony Head in 1954 (age 69)
-- Comedian Joel Hodgson in 1960 (age 63)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Charles Barkley in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor French Stewart in 1964 (age 59)
-- Model Cindy Crawford in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Andrew Shue in 1967 (age 56)
-- Musician Kurt Cobain in 1967
-- Pop singer Brian Littrell in 1975 (age 48)
-- Actor Jay Hernandez in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Chelsea Peretti in 1978 (age 45)
-- Comedian Trevor Noah in 1984 (age 39)
-- Actor Miles Teller in 1987 (age 36)
-- Singer/actor Rihanna, born Robin Rihanna Fenty, in 1988 (age 35)
-- Singer Olivia Rodrigo in 2003 (age 20)