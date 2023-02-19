Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 19, 2023 / 11:47 AM

'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm

By Karen Butler

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Sizemore -- an actor who appeared in Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Natural Born Killers -- has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore's manager Charles Lago told TMZ the star was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit after falling ill at his Los Angeles home early Saturday.

Advertisement

"He is in the hospital," Charles Lago told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

Sizemore, 61, has dozens of film and TV credits on his resume, including Heat, True Romance, Black Hawk Down, Born on the Fourth of July, Pearl Harbor, Point Break, Wyatt Earp and Twin Peaks.

He also has a lengthy arrest record for offenses such as DUI, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance, but has said in recent years that he has been trying to stay clean and sober.

Advertisement

Read More

David Gyasi, Andrew Gower: 'Carnival Row' mirrors real-world troubles 'Wolf Pack:' Wildfires, troubled teens lure Sarah Michelle Gellar back to horror Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'

Latest Headlines

Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Entertainment News // 5 minutes ago
Wife says Richard Gere feeling better after pneumonia battle
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra, posted a health update after the "Pretty Woman" and "Chicago" star's recent battle with pneumonia.
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for Season 4
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its young-adult adventure drama, Outer Banks, for a fourth season.
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Everything,' 'Euphoria' directors win top DGA honors
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for helming "Everything Everywhere All At Once" at the Directors Guild Awards ceremony.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Singer Seal turns 60 and actor Eric Lange turns 50, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 19.
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- "Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley has filed for divorce from jewelry designer Ines de Ramon nearly a year after they split up.
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
TV // 1 day ago
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has canceled its long-running, legal-themed series, "Judge Mathis" and "The People's Court."
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
SZA's 'SOS' returns to the top of the U.S. album chart
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SZA's "SOS" is back at the top of the U.S. album chart for an eighth week.
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Music // 1 day ago
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, the husband of country music star Kellie Pickler, has died at home of an apparent suicide, according to the Nashville Police Department.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Yoko Ono, Dr. Dre
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Yoko Ono, Dr. Dre
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Artist Yoko Ono turns 90 and rapper Dr. Dre turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 18.
Selena Gomez slams online bullies, says weight gain due to lupus medication
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Selena Gomez slams online bullies, says weight gain due to lupus medication
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez addresses body shamers in a video posted to her social media accounts. She says a recent weight gain is due to lupus medication.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Warner Bros. cancels 'Judge Mathis,' 'People's Court'
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Songwriter Kyle Jacobs, husband of Kellie Pickler dead of apparent suicide at 49
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
Colin Egglesfield struggled to understand murderer Randy Roth
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
Paul Wesley files for divorce from Ines de Ramon
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
'Animaniacs' actors don't believe Season 3 is the end
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement