'Saving Private Ryan,' 'Heat' actor Tom Sizemore suffers brain aneurysm

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Tom Sizemore -- an actor who appeared in Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Natural Born Killers -- has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Sizemore's manager Charles Lago told TMZ the star was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit after falling ill at his Los Angeles home early Saturday.

"He is in the hospital," Charles Lago told Fox News Digital. "His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation."

Sizemore, 61, has dozens of film and TV credits on his resume, including Heat, True Romance, Black Hawk Down, Born on the Fourth of July, Pearl Harbor, Point Break, Wyatt Earp and Twin Peaks.

He also has a lengthy arrest record for offenses such as DUI, domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance, but has said in recent years that he has been trying to stay clean and sober.