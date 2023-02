Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange

1/3

Singer Seal on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon championships in London on Monday, July 4. The singer turns 60 on February 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces. They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 80)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 71)

-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Arielle Kebbel in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 30)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 19)