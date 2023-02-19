Advertisement
Feb. 19, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 19: Seal, Eric Lange

By UPI Staff
Singer Seal on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon championships in London on Monday, July 4. The singer turns 60 on February 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Singer Seal on day eight of the 2022 Wimbledon championships in London on Monday, July 4. The singer turns 60 on February 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 83)

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 80)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 71)

-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 70)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 68)

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 63)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 57)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Arielle Kebbel in 1985 (age 38)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 30)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 25)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 22)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 19)

