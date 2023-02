Famous birthdays for Feb. 18: Yoko Ono, Dr. Dre

1/3

Yoko Ono makes a speech at the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration in New York City on July 29, 2015. The artist turns 90 on February 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:

-- Britain's Queen Mary I in 1516

-- Physicist Alessandro Volta in 1745

-- Austrian physicist Ernst Mach in 1838

-- Stained glass artist Louis Comfort Tiffany in 1848

-- Italian automaker Enzo Ferrari in 1898

-- Author Wallace Stegner in 1909

-- Actor Jack Palance in 1919

UPI File Photo

-- Actor George Kennedy in 1925

-- Author/magazine editor Helen Gurley Brown in 1922

-- Author Len Deighton in 1929 (age 94)

-- Author Toni Morrison in 1931

-- Cartoonist Johnny Hart in 1931

-- Filmmaker Milos Forman in 1932

-- Artist Yoko Ono, wife of John Lennon, in 1933 (age 90)

-- Author Jean M. Auel in 1936 (age 87)

-- Actor Cybill Shepherd in 1950 (age 73)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor John Travolta in 1954 (age 69)

-- Film director John Hughes in 1950

-- Game show icon Vanna White in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor Greta Scacchi in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Matt Dillon in 1964 (age 59)

-- Rapper/record producer Dr. Dre, born Andre Romelle Young, in 1965 (age 58)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Producer/TV personality Tracey Edmonds in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Molly Ringwald in 1968 (age 55)

-- TV personality/personal trainer Jillian Michaels in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer/songwriter Regina Spektor in 1980 (age 43)

-- Actor Logan Miller in 1992 (age 31)

-- K-pop singer J-Hope, born Jung Ho-seok, in 1994 (age 29)