Famous birthdays for Feb. 17: Michael Jordan, Larry the Cable Guy

Michael Jordan arrives for the Major League Baseball's Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2021 in Cooperstown, N.Y., on September 8, 2021. The basketball star turns 60 on February 17. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844

-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889

-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924

-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925

-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 87)

-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940

-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942

-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 69)

-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 61)

-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 60)

-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 60)

-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 58)

-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 53)

-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 52)

-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 51)

-- Rocker Taylor Hawkins in 1972

-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 43)

-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 32)

-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 27)