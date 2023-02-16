Tems, Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone join performers at NBA All-Star Weekend

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA has announced its performance lineup for NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will perform during Sunday's halftime show. Post Malone, Jewel and Jully Black are also performing.
Following in its tradition of highlighting talent from the city the game is played, Jewel, a four-time Grammy nominee, and native of Payson, Utah, will sing the U.S. national anthem before the All-Star Game on Sunday. Singer, songwriter, actress and Toronto native Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem to represent the league's Toronto Raptors franchise.