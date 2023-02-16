Tems, Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone join performers at NBA All-Star Weekend

1/5

Burna Boy arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. The Afrobeats star has just been announced as a performer at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The NBA has announced its performance lineup for NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City. Afrobeats superstars Burna Boy, Tems and Rema will perform during Sunday's halftime show. Post Malone, Jewel and Jully Black are also performing. Following in its tradition of highlighting talent from the city the game is played, Jewel, a four-time Grammy nominee, and native of Payson, Utah, will sing the U.S. national anthem before the All-Star Game on Sunday. Singer, songwriter, actress and Toronto native Jully Black will sing the Canadian national anthem to represent the league's Toronto Raptors franchise. Advertisement Performing the halftime show at the 2023 #NBAAllStar Game... @burnaboy! Watch the #NBAAllStar Game, Feb. 19 on TNT pic.twitter.com/YSv2velEzH— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2023

Rapper Post Malone will perform a medley of his hits prior to the game's tipoff at 7:30 p.m. EST. Actor Vin Diesel, the star of The Fast and the Furious franchise will act as an MC welcoming fans watching globally and there in person to the 72nd annual contest.

Utah-based gospel group The Bonner Family is also among the performers. They will take the stage prior to the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars game that will be played on Friday, Feb. 17. On Saturday, the Family will perform the national anthem and the Black national anthem "Life Ev'ry Voice and Sing," before the NBA HBCU Classic game between Grambling State University and Southern University.

Join Us! The Bonner Family is performing for the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City this weekend! Thanks @nba @utahjazz for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/LPLE6tE1yn— The Bonner Family (@thebonnerfamily) February 16, 2023

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will air live on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:30 p.m. EST on TNT. The game is a culmination of events from Friday through Sunday highlighting the NBA and its players. This year, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will be honored for becoming the league's all-time leading scorer earlier this month, surpassing former Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The ceremony will take place after the halftime performance.

