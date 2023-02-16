Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM

'Ghosts' star Utkarsh Ambudkar, wife Naomi expecting third child

By Annie Martin

Feb. 16 (UPI) --

Ghosts star Utkarsh Ambudkar is going to be a dad of three.

The 39-year-old actor and rapper is expecting his third child with his wife, Naomi.

Ambudkar shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of Naomi posing on a dock in the water. The expectant mother shows her baby bump in a black dress.

"every day is [heart emoji] new monster coming soon..." Ambudkar captioned the post.

Ambudkar and his wife married in September 2019. The couple already have a daughter, Tiare, 7, and a son, Bhumi, 2.

Ambudkar shared photos with his kids from a family trip to Disneyland in September.

Ambudkar plays Jay on the CBS series Ghosts. The sitcom was renewed for a third season in January.

"As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we're thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said at the time.

Ghosts is based on the British series of the same name. The show follows Jay (Ambudkar) and Samantha (Rose McIver), a couple who learn their new house is inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear.

