Feb. 16, 2023 / 11:43 AM

Heather Rae El Moussa shares birth story, photo of baby boy's face

By Annie Martin
Heather Rae El Moussa (L) shared a photo and new details about Tristan Jay, her newborn son with Tarek El Moussa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Heather Rae El Moussa (L) shared a photo and new details about Tristan Jay, her newborn son with Tarek El Moussa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Heather Rae El Moussa is sharing new details about her baby boy.

The 35-year-old television personality shared her birth story and a photo featuring Tristan Jay, her newborn son with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The photo shows Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa holding their son in the hospital. The picture features baby Tristan's face.

"We'd like to introduce Tristan Jay El Moussa to the world 6:55am 1-31-23 7lbs 7oz Tristan was the name that Tarek was supposed to have, Jay is my dads middle name & 4 generations of Jay," Heather Rae said in the caption.

Heather Rae then shared how she experienced "some scary moments" leading up her son's birth. The new mom said Tristan's heart rate dropped "very low" during labor and that she broke "all the blood vessels" in her face and chest as she pushed.

"Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she said. "It was scary, but beautiful & I had the best support from Tarek, my incredible @drlisakaramardian and all the nurses at Hoag."

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa announced their son's birth earlier this month.

Tarek also has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and former Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack.

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa married in October 2021 and announced in July that they were expecting their first child.

Heather Rae stars on the Netflix series Selling Sunset, which was renewed for Seasons 6 and 7 in June.

