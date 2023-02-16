Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Ice-T, John McEnroe

By UPI Staff
1/4
Ice-T performs at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The rapper/actor turns 65 on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ice-T performs at the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on August 26, 2019. The rapper/actor turns 65 on February 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838

-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901

-- Actor James Baskett in 1904

-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918

-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921

-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935

UPI File Photo

-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 87)

-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941

-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 72)

-- Model/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954

-- Actor/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 66)

-- Actor/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 65)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 64)

File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 59)

-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 34)

-- Singer/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 29)

-- Actor Chloe East in 2001 (age 22)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

