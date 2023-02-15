Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 3:00 AM / Updated Feb. 15, 2019 at 11:03 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Alex Borstein, Megan Thee Stallion

By UPI Staff
1/3
Alex Borstein arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 52 on February 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Alex Borstein arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 52 on February 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564

-- French King Louis XV in 1710

-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812

-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820

-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861

-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882

-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899

-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905

-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907

-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909

-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927

-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 92)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940

-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 72)

-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 72)

-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 69)

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 68)

File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI
Advertisement

-- Musician Ali Campbell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964

-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Rapper Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 52)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 49)

-- Musician Brandon Boyd in 1976 (age 47)

-- Musician Conor Oberst in 1980 (43)

-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 39)

-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Callum Turner in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 1995 (age 28)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Latest Headlines

Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Music // 13 hours ago
Twice share 'Ready to Be' release schedule
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers ahead of their new EP, "Ready to Be."
Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism
TV // 14 hours ago
Ana Gasteyer: 'American Auto' a goofball workplace comedy laced with social criticism
NEW YORK, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ana Gasteyer says "American Auto" continues to balance "goofball workplace comedy" with social criticism in its second season.
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
TV // 14 hours ago
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Starz released the "Outlander" Season 7 opening title sequence featuring music by Sinéad O'Connor.
Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'
Movies // 14 hours ago
Emma Corrin to play villain in 'Deadpool 3'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "The Crown" actor Emma Corrin will star with Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel film "Deadpool 3."
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Music // 15 hours ago
Bruce Springsteen adds 18 dates to tour with E Street Band
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen added another North American leg to his 2023 tour with the E Street Band.
'Queen Charlotte' teaser introduces 'Bridgerton' spinoff series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Queen Charlotte' teaser introduces 'Bridgerton' spinoff series
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel and spinoff series to "Bridgerton," is coming to Netflix in May.
Movie review: 'Ant-Man 3' fumbles comedy, sci-fi
Movies // 16 hours ago
Movie review: 'Ant-Man 3' fumbles comedy, sci-fi
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" exiles its heroes to a realm of intangible digital backgrounds and comedy that misses the point of its own setup.
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in March
TV // 16 hours ago
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 coming to Apple TV+ in March
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Ted Lasso," a sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis, will return for a third season on Apple TV+ in March.
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Music // 16 hours ago
BTS member Suga to launch solo tour as Agust D
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suga will perform as Agust D on a solo tour of the United States and Asia.
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" Season 15 stars Lindy Elloway and Miguel Santiago-Medina announced their split.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Married at First Sight' couple Lindy, Miguel to divorce
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 opening title sequence
Taye Diggs exits 'All American' in Season 5 surprise
Taye Diggs exits 'All American' in Season 5 surprise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement