Famous birthdays for Feb. 15: Alex Borstein, Megan Thee Stallion

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Italian astronomer/physicist Galileo Galilei in 1564

-- French King Louis XV in 1710

-- Jeweler Charles Tiffany in 1812

-- Feminist pioneer Susan B. Anthony in 1820

-- British philosopher/mathematician Alfred North Whitehead in 1861

-- Actor John Barrymore in 1882

-- Illustrator Lillian Disney in 1899

-- Songwriter Harold Arlen in 1905

-- Actor Cesar Romero in 1907

-- Miep Gies, born Heroine Santruschitz, who helped hide Anne Frank and her family, in 1909

-- Actor Harvey Korman in 1927

-- Actor Claire Bloom in 1931 (age 92)

-- Astronaut Roger Chaffee in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Hadl in 1940

-- Actor Marisa Berenson in 1947 (age 76)

-- Actor Jane Seymour in 1951 (age 72)

-- Singer Melissa Manchester in 1951 (age 72)

-- Simpsons cartoonist Matt Groening in 1954 (age 69)

-- Model/TV personality Janice Dickinson in 1955 (age 68)

-- Musician Ali Campbell in 1959 (age 64)

-- Comedian Chris Farley in 1964

-- Astronaut Leland Devon Melvin in 1964 (age 59)

-- Rapper Birdman, born Bryan Christopher Williams, in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Renee O'Connor in 1971 (age 52)

-- Actor Alex Borstein in 1971 (age 52)

-- Filmmaker Miranda July in 1974 (age 49)

-- Musician Brandon Boyd in 1976 (age 47)

-- Musician Conor Oberst in 1980 (43)

-- Filmmaker Matt Duffer in 1984 (age 39)

-- Filmmaker Ross Duffer in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor/singer Amber Riley in 1986 (age 37)

-- Actor Callum Turner in 1990 (age 33)

-- Singer Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in 1995 (age 28)