Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 14, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Simon Pegg, Rob Thomas

By UPI Staff
1/2
Simon Pegg attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. The actor turns 53 on February 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Simon Pegg attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13. The actor turns 53 on February 14. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818

-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847

-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894

-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902

-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913

-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913

-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921

-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934

-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 81)

UPI File Photo

-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 79)

-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946

-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 75)

-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 72)

-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 64)

-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 63)

-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 53)

-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 51)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 45)

Advertisement

-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 31)

-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

Disney+: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is most-watched Marvel film premiere

Latest Headlines

'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
TV // 11 hours ago
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jared Fogle was once the Subway spokesman for successful weight loss after losing weight by eating their sandwiches. Now he's a convicted pedophile and in prison. A new doc on the ID channel tells the story.
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
TV // 12 hours ago
'Queens Court' heads to Peacock with reality stars Evelyn Lozada, Tamar Braxton
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Queen's Court," a new dating show on Peacock features Evelyn Lozada, Holly Robinson-Peete, Tamar Braxton and recording artist Nivea. Robinson-Peete hosts; the other stars are looking for love.
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Music // 12 hours ago
SHINee's Key releases 'Killer' album, music video
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released "Killer," a repackaged version of his album "Gasoline," and a music video for his song of the same name.
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
TV // 13 hours ago
'Paris in Love': Paris Hilton reality series renewed for Season 2
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Paris in Love," a reality series following socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton, will return for a second season on Peacock.
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' poster teases film adaptation
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," a new film based on the Judy Blume novel, opens in theaters in April.
'Barney' to relaunch with new animated series, product line
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
'Barney' to relaunch with new animated series, product line
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Mattel will reboot its "Barney" franchise with a new animated TV series, film, YouTube content, product line and more.
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
TV // 14 hours ago
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott says viewers will get to see a more personal side of his character, Special Agent Remy Scott, on Tuesday's episode of "FBI: Most Wanted."
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' trailer shows more of Pete Davidson's Mirage
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A new 'Transformers' trailer shows more of Mirage, who becomes the Porsche Carrera. "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is in theaters in June.
'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC
TV // 15 hours ago
'Call the Midwife' renewed through Season 15 at BBC
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Call the Midwife," a period drama starring Jenny Agutter, Judy Parfitt and Helen George, was renewed for Seasons 14 and 15.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Harrison Ford takes on Mads Mikkelsen in Super Bowl trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny': Harrison Ford takes on Mads Mikkelsen in Super Bowl trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," a new film starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen, opens in theaters in June.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
'Jared from Subway' ID series details rise and fall of Jared Fogle
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Dylan McDermott: Agent Remy's at a boiling point in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement