Famous birthdays for Feb. 14: Simon Pegg, Rob Thomas

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include:
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Statesman/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818
-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847
-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894
-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902
-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913
-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913
-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921
-- Actor/singer Florence Henderson in 1934
-- Entrepreneur/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 81)
-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 79)
-- Dancer/actor Gregory Hines in 1946
-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 75)
-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 72)
-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 64)
-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 63)
-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 53)
-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 51)
-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 45)
-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 33)
-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 31)
-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 30)