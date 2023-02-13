Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 8:10 AM

Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime on Sunday. She confirmed her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky after the 12-song performance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime on Sunday. She confirmed her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky after the 12-song performance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rihanna is expanding her family. After the 34-year-old singer/entrepreneur performed the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, she confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky. The two share a nine-month-old son, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed.

The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed the pregnancy via Rihanna's representative, after social media exploded with speculation that the"Umbrella" singer might be expecting. Her representative also confirmed the pregnancy to People. In her first live performance in seven years, the singer performed with dancers on elevated platforms hanging over the field. She wore a red jumpsuit with a Loewe bustier, red Maison Margiela sneakers, and a red coat by Azzedine Alaïa with gloves by Pieter Mulier.

Advertisement

Viewers on social media remarked that she had a noticeably fuller stomach. In the 13 minutes allotted to halftime performances, the Grammy winner performed 12 of her biggest hits including "Umbrella," "Run This Town" "We Found Love" "Work" and "Rude Boy."

In the weeks leading up to the halftime performance, Rihanna never mentioned a pregnancy but did say that the preparation for the show was taxing, given that she'd just had a baby and hadn't performed live in so long.

Advertisement

"The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons," she told Nadeska Alexis in a pre-show interview for Apple TV, who co-produced the halftime show with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

"I haven't done this in a minute, first things first. You're just running around for 13 minutes trying to put a two-hour set in 13 minutes, and you're going to see on Sunday from the time it starts it just never ends until its very last second. ... It's a jam-packed show and it takes a toll on your body. It really does."

Rihanna and Rakim "A$AP Rocky" Myers have been dating for the last few years after a long friendship. The Harlem-born rapper once opened for Rihanna on tour. This is their second child together.

"It's beautiful," he told Complex about being a father in December. "Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don't have time for anything that isn't priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It's lit right now. I can't even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I'm all smiles right now, man."

Advertisement

Rihanna's next major public appearance will likely be at the Oscars on March 12. She's nominated for Best Original Song, along with Afrobeats singer Tems for "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Rihanna performs in Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible' David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Kim Novak, Sophia Lillis
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Kim Novak, Sophia Lillis
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kim Novak turns 90 and actor Sophia Lillis turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 13.
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Music // 6 hours ago
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- David Jolicoeur, the rapper better known as Trugoy the Dove and one-third of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died at the age of 54, his representation said.
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Music // 11 hours ago
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rihanna made her triumphant return to live performances Sunday on perhaps the largest stage around -- the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Movies // 14 hours ago
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for "The Flash" on Sunday.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
TV // 19 hours ago
MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has partnered with MTV to create a new reality show in which contemporary artists will compete for a $100,000 cash prize and a chance to exhibit their work.
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Music // 20 hours ago
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Beyonce were the big winners at the Brit Awards in London Saturday night.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Actor John Michael Higgins turns 60 and actor Lochlyn Munro turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 12.
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Showtime has picked up Neil Patrick Harris' comedy series, "Uncoupled," for a second season after Netflix canceled it.
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Cody Longo has died at the age of 34, his wife Stephanie announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement