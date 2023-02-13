Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance

1/5

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime on Sunday. She confirmed her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky after the 12-song performance. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rihanna is expanding her family. After the 34-year-old singer/entrepreneur performed the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, she confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky. The two share a nine-month-old son, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. The Hollywood Reporter first confirmed the pregnancy via Rihanna's representative, after social media exploded with speculation that the"Umbrella" singer might be expecting. Her representative also confirmed the pregnancy to People. In her first live performance in seven years, the singer performed with dancers on elevated platforms hanging over the field. She wore a red jumpsuit with a Loewe bustier, red Maison Margiela sneakers, and a red coat by Azzedine Alaïa with gloves by Pieter Mulier. Advertisement

Viewers on social media remarked that she had a noticeably fuller stomach. In the 13 minutes allotted to halftime performances, the Grammy winner performed 12 of her biggest hits including "Umbrella," "Run This Town" "We Found Love" "Work" and "Rude Boy."

In the weeks leading up to the halftime performance, Rihanna never mentioned a pregnancy but did say that the preparation for the show was taxing, given that she'd just had a baby and hadn't performed live in so long.

"The physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons," she told Nadeska Alexis in a pre-show interview for Apple TV, who co-produced the halftime show with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins Entertainment.

"I haven't done this in a minute, first things first. You're just running around for 13 minutes trying to put a two-hour set in 13 minutes, and you're going to see on Sunday from the time it starts it just never ends until its very last second. ... It's a jam-packed show and it takes a toll on your body. It really does."

Rihanna and Rakim "A$AP Rocky" Myers have been dating for the last few years after a long friendship. The Harlem-born rapper once opened for Rihanna on tour. This is their second child together.

"It's beautiful," he told Complex about being a father in December. "Honestly, I think fatherhood gives me more time to do exactly what I want. I don't have time for anything that isn't priorities. It helps you prioritize, honestly. I love it. Everything is just based around my newfound love for being a dad and a family man. It's lit right now. I can't even describe it. Yo, you see this smile! I'm all smiles right now, man."

Rihanna's next major public appearance will likely be at the Oscars on March 12. She's nominated for Best Original Song, along with Afrobeats singer Tems for "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Photo by John Angelillo/UPI