Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 10:05 AM

Team Fluff wins Puppy Bowl in first overtime competition

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
Pickle is the MVP of Puppy Bowl XIX, which was won for the second time by Team Fluff. Photo courtesy of Animal Planet
Pickle is the MVP of Puppy Bowl XIX, which was won for the second time by Team Fluff. Photo courtesy of Animal Planet

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVII went down to the wire with the Kansas City Chiefs taking the victory 38-25 over the Eagles. But Puppy Bowl XIX was even more competitive, with its first overtime game.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl was broadcast simultaneously on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery+, and HBO Max hours before the Super Bowl. The annual animal competition pits dogs against each other in a battle of which team gets the most toys into the end zone in a limited amount of time.

Advertisement

Dan Schachter, in his twelfth year, Steve Levy and Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks provided the play-by-play.

What it lacks in actual competition, Puppy Bowl makes up by showcasing adoptable dogs -- and cats -- around the country and highlighting the work of animal rescues.

"We really couldn't ask for a better platform," Chrissy Beckles, founder and president of The Sato Project which finds homes for abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico, told CNN. "I can't think of a single negative for this -- only that it's only once a year."

This was the Puppy Bowl's nineteenth year. Animal Planet says that every participant since the competition began in 2005 has eventually been adopted.

Advertisement

This year's victor, Team Fluff won the 'Lombarky' trophy 87-83 over Team Ruff. Pickle the Pomeranian from the Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud, Fla., was named the Bissell MVP for Team Fluff, while Team Ruff's Moocow, a Shih Tzu hailing from Bosley's Place in Smyrna, Ga., took home the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog award.

This year over 122 dogs and cats, who had their own halftime show led by Furry-anna, participated in the event, including some with special needs.

The pre-taped game was dedicated to Mykonos, a participant who succumbed to health problems before the show aired.

Like the Chiefs, Team Fluff is establishing a dynasty as they were also the winners in 2022.

Many of the competitors from Puppy Bowl seeking their forever homes have already been adopted. Those still available are on the Discovery website.

Rihanna performs in Super Bowl LVII halftime show

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance Super Bowl LVII: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs rally past Eagles 38-35 Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII

Latest Headlines

'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer
Movies // 14 minutes ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy' take 'one last ride' in 'Vol. 3' trailer
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, opens in theaters in May.
Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photo with parents on her 54th birthday
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photo with parents on her 54th birthday
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston posted a childhood photo with her late parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, on her birthday.
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Entertainment News // 59 minutes ago
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Blake Lively shared a photo after seemingly giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds.
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy, Niecy Nash and wife Jessica Betts, Questlove and other celebrities attended Super Bowl LVII.
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Rihanna is expanding her family. After the 34-year-old singer/entrepreneur performed the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII, she confirmed her second pregnancy with rapper A$AP Rocky.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Kim Novak, Sophia Lillis
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Kim Novak, Sophia Lillis
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kim Novak turns 90 and actor Sophia Lillis turns 21, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 13.
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Music // 8 hours ago
David Jolicoeur, founding member of De La Soul, dies at 54
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- David Jolicoeur, the rapper better known as Trugoy the Dove and one-third of the hip-hop trio De La Soul, has died at the age of 54, his representation said.
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Music // 13 hours ago
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rihanna made her triumphant return to live performances Sunday on perhaps the largest stage around -- the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Movies // 15 hours ago
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for "The Flash" on Sunday.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Jay-Z, daughter Blue Ivy among stars at Super Bowl LVII
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after Super Bowl halftime performance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement