Team Fluff wins Puppy Bowl in first overtime competition

Pickle is the MVP of Puppy Bowl XIX, which was won for the second time by Team Fluff. Photo courtesy of Animal Planet

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVII went down to the wire with the Kansas City Chiefs taking the victory 38-25 over the Eagles. But Puppy Bowl XIX was even more competitive, with its first overtime game. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl was broadcast simultaneously on Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, Discovery+, and HBO Max hours before the Super Bowl. The annual animal competition pits dogs against each other in a battle of which team gets the most toys into the end zone in a limited amount of time. Advertisement

Dan Schachter, in his twelfth year, Steve Levy and Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks provided the play-by-play.

What it lacks in actual competition, Puppy Bowl makes up by showcasing adoptable dogs -- and cats -- around the country and highlighting the work of animal rescues.

"We really couldn't ask for a better platform," Chrissy Beckles, founder and president of The Sato Project which finds homes for abandoned dogs in Puerto Rico, told CNN. "I can't think of a single negative for this -- only that it's only once a year."

This was the Puppy Bowl's nineteenth year. Animal Planet says that every participant since the competition began in 2005 has eventually been adopted.

This year's victor, Team Fluff won the 'Lombarky' trophy 87-83 over Team Ruff. Pickle the Pomeranian from the Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud, Fla., was named the Bissell MVP for Team Fluff, while Team Ruff's Moocow, a Shih Tzu hailing from Bosley's Place in Smyrna, Ga., took home the Subaru of America, Inc. Underdog award.

BALL GAME OVER!! Vivian scores a walk-off #PuppyBowl touchdown as Team Fluff hangs on! pic.twitter.com/0ay0PuDIDZ— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023

This year over 122 dogs and cats, who had their own halftime show led by Furry-anna, participated in the event, including some with special needs.

The pre-taped game was dedicated to Mykonos, a participant who succumbed to health problems before the show aired.

To a pup as beautiful as her beloved namesake: Mykonos, you will be deeply missed, sweet pup! Thank you for the smiles you brought us. Advertisement Puppy Bowl XIX is dedicated to Mykonos' memory. pic.twitter.com/AjSPoSUTGo— Animal Planet (@AnimalPlanet) February 12, 2023

Like the Chiefs, Team Fluff is establishing a dynasty as they were also the winners in 2022.

Many of the competitors from Puppy Bowl seeking their forever homes have already been adopted. Those still available are on the Discovery website.

