Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 13: Kim Novak, Sophia Lillis

By UPI Staff
1/4
Kim Novak arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Venus a la fourrure (Venus In Fur)" during the 66th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25, 2013. The actor turns 90 on February 13. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
Kim Novak arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "La Venus a la fourrure (Venus In Fur)" during the 66th annual Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 25, 2013. The actor turns 90 on February 13. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Alexander VII in 1599

-- Bess Truman, wife of former U.S. President Harry Truman, in 1885

-- Artist Grant Wood in 1891

-- Supreme Court Justice Robert Jackson in 1892

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Patty Berg in 1918

-- Singer "Tennessee" Ernie Ford in 1919

-- Pilot Chuck Yeager, the first man to fly faster than the speed of sound, in 1923

File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

-- Actor Kim Novak in 1933 (age 90)

-- Actor George Segal in 1934

-- Musician Peter Tork in 1942

-- Actor Carol Lynley in 1942

-- Talk show host Jerry Springer in 1944 (age 79)

-- Actor Stockard Channing in 1944 (age 79)

-- Hall of Fame basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski in 1947 (age 76)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Singer Peter Gabriel in 1950 (age 73)

Advertisement

-- Actor David Naughton in 1951 (age 72)

-- Fitness activist Denise Austin in 1957 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Henry Rollins in 1961 (age 62)

-- Actor Neal McDonough in 1966 (age 57)

-- Pop singer Robbie Williams in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Mena Suvari in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Sophia Lillis in 2002 (age 21)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser

Latest Headlines

Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Music // 5 hours ago
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rihanna made her triumphant return to live performances Sunday on perhaps the largest stage around -- the Super Bowl halftime show.
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Movies // 7 hours ago
Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton return to DC Universe in 'The Flash' trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a 3-minute trailer for "The Flash" on Sunday.
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
TV // 12 hours ago
MTV partners with Smithsonian for new art competition reality show
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian's Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden has partnered with MTV to create a new reality show in which contemporary artists will compete for a $100,000 cash prize and a chance to exhibit their work.
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Harry Styles and Beyonce were the big winners at the Brit Awards in London Saturday night.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Actor John Michael Higgins turns 60 and actor Lochlyn Munro turns 57, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 12.
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Showtime has picked up Neil Patrick Harris' comedy series, "Uncoupled," for a second season after Netflix canceled it.
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Cody Longo has died at the age of 34, his wife Stephanie announced.
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- TXT's "The Name Chapter" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Entertainment News // 2 days ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Damian Lewis turns 52 and singer Khalid turns 25, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Harry Styles, Beyonce take top honors at the Brit Awards
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Dan Aykroyd to host 'History of the World in Six Glasses'
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
Rihanna rocks Super Bowl halftime with 12-song setlist
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' tops North American box office with $8.2M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement