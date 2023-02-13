Trending
'Barney' to relaunch with new animated series, product line

By Annie Martin
Mattel will reboot its "Barney" franchise with a new animated TV series, film, YouTube content, product line and more. Photo courtesy of Mattel
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Mattel is relaunching its Barney franchise.

The company said in a press release Monday that it will reboot the brand with new television, film and YouTube content, along with music and a new product line featuring toys, books, clothing and more.

Mattel is developing an animated children's TV series that will introduce Barney to a new generation of kids. The show is created for preschoolers and will debut globally in 2024.

The series "will feature the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends, introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love, community, and encouragement."

Corus Entertainment's Nelvana will produce the show, with Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan to executive produce for Mattel Television and Colin Bohm and Pam Westman for Nelvana.

"Barney's message of love and kindness has stood the test of time," Mattel chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products Josh Silverman said. "We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences."

"In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it," Mattel Television SVP and general manager Fred Soulie added. "With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too."

Mattel previously relaunched its Monster High and Masters of the Universe franchises.

