Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.
They include:
-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663
-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728
-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775
-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809
-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809
-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880
-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884
-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881
-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893
-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915
-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923
-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926
-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934
-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 87)
-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 85)
-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 81)
-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 78)
-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 70)
-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 67)
-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 60)
-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 57)
-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 55)
-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 55)
-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 44)
-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 43)
-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 43)
-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 34)
-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 33)