Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 12, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro

By UPI Staff
1/3
John Michael Higgins arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The actor turns 60 on February 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
John Michael Higgins arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The actor turns 60 on February 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728

-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 87)

-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 85)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 70)

Advertisement

-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 33)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'Yellowjackets' releases first teaser trailer for Season 2 Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel' 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' trailer released

Latest Headlines

Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
TV // 16 hours ago
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Showtime has picked up Neil Patrick Harris' comedy series, "Uncoupled," for a second season after Netflix canceled it.
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Cody Longo has died at the age of 34, his wife Stephanie announced.
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 18 hours ago
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- TXT's "The Name Chapter" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Actor Damian Lewis turns 52 and singer Khalid turns 25, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 11.
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Movies // 1 day ago
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will take on the life of Susan Sontag in a new biopic tentatively titled "Sontag."
'Till' star Danielle Deadwyler responds to Oscar snub
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Till' star Danielle Deadwyler responds to Oscar snub
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Danielle Deadwyler, who has been nominated for a BAFTA, a Critics Circle award and a SAG award for her starring role in "Till," commented on being snubbed for an Oscar nomination.
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park released a preview of his music video for "Yesterday," the title track of his forthcoming single album.
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+.
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Movies // 1 day ago
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
TV // 1 day ago
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly in the preview for "Swarm." The Prime Video series created by Donald Glover is premiering in March.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
'Days of Our Lives,' 'Hollywood Heights' alum Cody Longo dead at 34
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
Showtime picks up 'Uncoupled' after Netflix cancellation
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
TXT's 'The Name Chapter' tops U.S. album chart
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement