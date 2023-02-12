Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: John Michael Higgins, Lochlyn Munro

1/3

John Michael Higgins arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on May 5, 2019. The actor turns 60 on February 12. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Puritan Cotton Mather in 1663

-- French architect Etienne-Louis Boullee in 1728

-- Former first lady Louisa Adams in 1775

-- Abraham Lincoln, 16th president of the United States, in 1809

-- Biologist Charles Darwin in 1809

-- Labor leader John L. Lewis in 1880

-- German painter Max Beckmann in 1884

-- Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova in 1881

-- U.S. Gen. Omar Bradley in 1893

-- Actor Lorne Greene in 1915

-- Italian film director Franco Zeffirelli in 1923

-- Baseball player/sports commentator Joe Garagiola in 1926

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Charles Van Doren, subject of U.S. TV quiz scandals, in 1926

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bill Russell in 1934

-- Actor Joe Don Baker in 1936 (age 87)

-- Author Judy Blume in 1938 (age 85)

-- Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in 1942 (age 81)

-- Actor Maud Adams in 1945 (age 78)

-- Actor Joanna Kerns in 1953 (age 70)

Advertisement

-- Former talk show host Arsenio Hall in 1956 (age 67)

-- Actor John Michael Higgins in 1963 (age 60)

-- Actor Lochlyn Munro in 1966 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Josh Brolin in 1968 (age 55)

-- Singer Chynna Phillips in 1968 (age 55)

-- Actor Jesse Spencer in 1979 (age 44)

-- Actor Christina Ricci in 1980 (age 43)

-- Rapper Gucci Mane, born Radric Delantic Davis, in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Elle Varner in 1989 (age 34)

-- Actor Katherine Barrell in 1990 (age 33)