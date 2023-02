Famous birthdays for Feb. 11: Damian Lewis, Khalid

1/4

Damian Lewis arrives on the red carpet at the FYC Event for the Showtime Drama Series Billions on June 3, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 52 on February 11. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535

-- Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800

-- Abolitionist/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802

-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847

-- Boxer Max Baer in 1909

-- Film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909

-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919

-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920

-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 89)

-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936

-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938

-- Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939

-- Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 82)

-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 70)

-- Singer/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 61)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 54)

-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 52)

-- Surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 51)

-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 49)

-- Singer/guitarist Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 46)

-- Singer/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 44)

File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI

-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 43)

-- Singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 41)

-- Singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 39)

-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 31)

-- Singer Roseanne "Rosé" Park in 1997 (age 26)

-- Singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 25)