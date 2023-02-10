Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 7:13 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII

By Ben Hooper
1/5
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in "Your Place or Mine," streaming Friday on Netflix. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher star in "Your Place or Mine," streaming Friday on Netflix. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, unconventional love story Somebody I Used to Know, reality special Love is Blind: After the Altar and Super Bowl LVII are among the streaming entertainment options this weekend.

In addition, animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur premieres, The Last of Us streams two days early, Puppy Bowl XIX brings the game day cuteness and the 2023 BRIT Awards honor musicians.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown of some of the movies and TV shows coming to streaming platforms this weekend.

Film

'Your Place or Mine' -- Netflix

Romantic comedy Your Place or Mine streams Friday on Netflix. The film stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as a pair of best friends who realize they might have feelings for each other after they swap houses for a week. The film, written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, also features Jesse Williams, Tig Notaro, Zoë Chao and Steve Zahn.

Advertisement

'Somebody I Used to Know' -- Prime Video

A workaholic TV producer returns to her hometown in Somebody I Used to Know, streaming Friday on Prime Video. Alison Brie stars as Ally, who returns home and reconnects with her first live, Sean (Jay Ellis), who is preparing for his wedding to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons). The film, co-written by Brie and director Dave Franco, is billed as "an unconventional love story about three people who unexpectedly help each other rediscover who they really are, where they came from, and where they're going." Danny Pudi and Haley Joel Osment also have roles.

TV

'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 -- Netflix

The stars of Love is Blind Season 3 reunite in the Love is Blind: After the Alter special, streaming Friday on Netflix. The couples offer updates on the highs and lows of their relationships since the conclusion of the season, which streamed on Netflix in November. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships," the official description reads.

Advertisement

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' -- Disney Channel, Disney+

Animated comic-book adaptation Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur kicks off its first season Friday on the Disney Channel and streams the following Wednesday on Disney+. The series follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) who befriends T-Rex Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore) after accidentally transporting him to present-day New York. The series also features the voices of Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Lawrence Fishburne.

'The Last of Us' Episode 5 -- HBO Max

HBO announced the fifth episode of its hit video game adaptation The Last of Us will stream Friday on HBO Max, two days before its usual Sunday release. The episode will air on HBO at its regular time, 10 p.m. EST Sunday. The early release is believed to be due to Sunday's Super Bowl. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States amid a fungal zombie apocalypse.

BRIT Awards -- ITV1, ITVX

Advertisement

Mo Gilligan returns for a second year to host the 2023 BRIT Awards, the British Phonographic Industry's annual music awards. The ceremony airs Saturday on ITV1 and streams on ITVX, but unfortunately is only available to view in Britain. Oversees fans can catch up with the award winners and performances after the ceremony on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

'Puppy Bowl XIX' -- Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max

Puppy Bowl XIX, featuring 122 puppies from 67 shelters across 34 states, will be simulcast at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on Discovery Channel, Discovery+, HBO Max and TBS. This year's hosts include Taylor Rooks, Steve Levy, Dan Schachter, Egypt Sherrod, Mike Jackson, Zak Bagans, Alex Guarnaschelli and Faruq Tauheed. The three-hour show highlights the work of rescue, shelter and animal workers across the country.

Super Bowl LVII -- Fox, Fox Sports, NFL+

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, which airs on Fox and can be streamed via the Fox Sports app and NFL+. The festivities kick off at 1 p.m., with a pregame show featuring country singer Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, singer Babyface performing "America The Beautiful" and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST and superstar Rihanna is slated to headline the halftime show.

Advertisement

Read More

In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer 'The Glory' Part 2 teaser: Dong-eun welcomes Yeon-jin to hell 'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut

Latest Headlines

Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Chloe Grace Moretz, Stephanie Beatriz
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Chloe Grace Moretz, Stephanie Beatriz
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Actor Chloe Grace Moretz turns 26 and actor Stephanie Beatriz turns 42, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 10.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
TV // 13 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race' returns to 90-minute episodes in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" announced in a tweet Thursday that beginning March 10, episodes would return to 90 minutes in length.
Slain director's family sues Alec Baldwin for 2021 'Rust' movie-set shooting
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
Slain director's family sues Alec Baldwin for 2021 'Rust' movie-set shooting
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was shot and killed on the set of the film Rust, is suing Alec Baldwin and others who were involved with the film.
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
TV // 14 hours ago
'Spartacus' revival in the works with original creator
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Thursday that "Spartacus" creator Steven S. DeKnight is developing a new entry in the series for the cable network.
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
TV // 16 hours ago
'Wreck' trailer shows a scary side of cruise life in Hulu debut
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A teenager must figure out more than acclimating to a new job aboard a cruise ship in the trailer for the new Hulu series "Wreck."
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Movies // 17 hours ago
In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' trailer Idris Elba tracks a sociopathic killer
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Idris Elba returns as British detective John Luther in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." The character gets the Netflix movie treatment after five seasons on the BBC show "Luther."
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
PHOENIX, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Rihanna is "exhilarated" for an "almost impossible" Super Bowl LVII halftime performance, which will last just 13 minutes, but feature music from her 17-year career, she said at a news conference Thursday in Phoenix.
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Music // 18 hours ago
Nmixx to release debut EP in March
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Nmixx will release their debut EP, "Expérgo," in March.
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
TV // 18 hours ago
Spider-Man Noir series in development at Amazon
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A live-action series based on Marvel's Spider-Man Noir comics is in the works at Prime Video.
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
TV // 19 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall': Sam Neill joins Annette Bening in Peacock adaptation
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Sam Neill will star in "Apples Never Fall," a new series based on the Liane Moriarty novel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Naturi Naughton-Lewis pregnant with second child
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Rihanna calls Super Bowl performance 'exhilarating, almost impossible'
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Jennifer Hudson celebrates 100th episode of her show with John Legend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement