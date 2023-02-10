Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 2:43 PM

'Till' star Danielle Deadwyler responds to Oscar snub

By Tonya Pendleton
1/6
"Till" star Danielle Deadwyler commented on her Oscar snub on a podcast on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
"Till" star Danielle Deadwyler commented on her Oscar snub on a podcast on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In Chinonye Chukwu's Till, actress Danielle Deadwyler's performance as Mamie Till-Mobley had critics fawning. She was nominated for a BAFTA, a Critics Circle, and a SAG award, traditional precursors to an Oscar nod. Pundits had her on the short list of likely Best Actress nominees, but when the nominations were announced on Jan. 24, Deadwyler was not on the list.

The omission led to controversy over the social media campaign behind British actress Andrea Riseborough's Best Actress nomination for the film For Life. The campaign leading to her nomination was championed by a group of white actors and actresses, directed by Riseborough's agent and the director's wife, actress Mary McCormack.

Advertisement

The day nominations were announced, Chukwu took to Instagram to say, "We live in a world and work in industries that are so aggressively committed to upholding whiteness and perpetuating an unabashed misogyny towards Black women."

Deadwyler, who had not spoken publicly about the perceived Oscar snub, was asked Friday on the podcast Kermode & Mayo's Take, if she agreed with Chukwu's comments.

"We're talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film," the 40-year-old said. "We're talking about misogynoir, like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it's direct or indirect. It impacts who we are.

Advertisement

"I think the question is more on people who are living in whiteness, white people's assessment of the spaces they are privileged by," Deadwyler continued.

Deadwyler, who also starred in the Netflix series From Scratch with Zoe Saldana and in The Harder They Fall, said that she believes systemic racism is an inherent part of the entire culture, not just the entertainment industry.

"We've seen it exist in a governmental capacity -- it can exist on a societal capacity, be it global or national," Deadwyler adds. "Then it has its residual effects. It is in our quotidian life. It is in our industries. It is a thing...Everyone has to assess and investigate, source out, and make it more equitable. Nobody is absolved of not participating in racism and not knowing that there is a possibility of its lingering effect on the spaces and the institution."

Read More

What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles What to Watch: 5 shows for Black History Month

Latest Headlines

Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Movies // 13 minutes ago
Kristen Stewart to play acclaimed writer Susan Sontag in biopic
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart will take on the life of Susan Sontag in a new biopic tentatively titled "Sontag."
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Jay Park hangs up in 'Yesterday' music video teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park released a preview of his music video for "Yesterday," the title track of his forthcoming single album.
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Movies // 2 hours ago
J-Hope records, performs in 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary trailer
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "J-Hope in the Box," a new film about K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope, is coming to Disney+.
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Dungeons & Dragons': Chris Pine faces 'greatest evil' in Super Bowl teaser
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," a fantasy adventure film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Regé-Jean Page, opens in March.
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
TV // 3 hours ago
'Swarm' teaser: Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Dominque Fishback is an obsessed fan whose passion turns deadly in the preview for "Swarm." The Prime Video series created by Donald Glover is premiering in March.
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Fast X' trailer: Vin Diesel takes on Jason Momoa
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- "Fast X," a new film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise starring Vin Diesel, opens in theaters in May.
Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend BAFTA Film Awards
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the BAFTA Film Awards after a two-year absence.
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
TV // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd say Jeremy Renner is in good spirits
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Evangeline Lilly, Paul Rudd say Jeremy Renner is in good spirits
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Jeremy Renner continues to recover from a New Year's Day snowplow accident where he broke over 30 bones and almost lost his life.
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to Cole Tucker
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her engagement to professional baseball player Cole Tucker and showed off her ring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
Zach Roloff recovering after emergency surgery
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
What to stream this weekend: 'Your Place or Mine,' Super Bowl LVII
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Award winning-composer Burt Bacharach dies at 94
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Kara Robinson Chamberlain: Lifetime movie reignited emotions of kidnapping ordeal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement