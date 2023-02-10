Trending
Entertainment News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Feb. 10: Chloe Grace Moretz, Stephanie Beatriz

By UPI Staff
Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 26 on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Chloë Grace Moretz attends the 34th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on February 23, 2019. The actor turns 26 on February 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- French mathematician Pierre Bouguer in 1698

-- Essayist Charles Lamb in 1775

-- Russian author Boris Pasternak in 1890

-- Entertainer Jimmy Durante in 1893

-- German dramatist Bertolt Brecht in 1898

-- Actor Lon Chaney Jr. in 1906

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Georges Pire in 1910

-- Operatic soprano Leontyne Price in 1927 (age 96)

-- Actor Robert Wagner in 1930 (age 93)

-- Singer Roberta Flack in 1937 (age 86)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Mark Spitz in 1950 (age 73)

-- Golfer Greg Norman in 1955 (age 68)

-- Television commentator/host George Stephanopoulos in 1961 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Glenn Beck in 1964 (age 59)

-- Actor Laura Dern in 1967 (age 56)

-- Actor Elizabeth Banks in 1974 (age 49)

-- Actor Stephanie Beatriz in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Uzo Aduba in 1981 (age 42)

-- Actor Trevante Rhodes in 1990 (age 33)

-- Actor Emma Roberts in 1991 (age 32)

-- Actor Chloe Grace Moretz in 1997 (age 26)

-- Actor Tiffany Espensen in 1999 (age 24)

-- Actor Yara Shahidi in 2000 (age 23)

